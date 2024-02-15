Dangiwa lauds Pulako Resettlement Programme for Displaced Nigerians

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Following his inauguration as Chairman of the Steering Committee for the implementation of the Pulako Initiative, by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has expressed his appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as a “crucial national assignment”.

Pulako initiative is a large-scale resettlement programme aimed at revitalizing communities affected by banditry and displacements,

Speaking at the inuaguration, the minister thanked the President for trusting him with such an important task of overseeing the efforts towards providing succour to victims of banditry in the country.

He noted that providing resettlement options and revitalizing affected communities are part of the government’s commitment to decent shelter for the vulnerable in society.

The committee, inaugurated at the State House in Abuja, will initially focus on seven states that have been disproportionately affected by banditry and conflicts. They are Sokoto, Kebbi, Benue, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger, and Kaduna States.

The Minister said he considered the appointment as a huge responsibility which he is committed to delivering on as Chairman.

“I am profoundly thankful to His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his steadfast dedication to addressing systemic challenges to national unity, uplifting our nation, and ensuring the welfare and security of its citizens. Like several other programmes under the renewed hope agenda of Mr. President, the Pulaku Initiative serves as a beacon of hope for a better and more inclusive Nigeria.

“As we embark on this significant undertaking, I am optimistic about the transformative impact that the Pulaku Resettlement Programme can have on our communities and our country. With the collective efforts of the State Governments, the distinguished committee members, and the support of stakeholders, I am confident that we can implement the initiative in a way that helps it create sustainable impact in the communities impacted by banditry crisis through the construction of residences, roads, schools, and provision of essential facilities to enhance living standards”, Dangiwa said.

Other members of the Committee include representatives of governors of the benefiting states, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari; Minister of Health, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate; Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede; Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Mamman Ahmadu; BUA Group, Dangote Group, and the Director General of NEMA, amongst others.

In a statement signed the Special Adviser to the minister on media, Mark Chieshe, the Minister gave the assurance that he would work closely with all members of the committee towards actualizing the mandate.