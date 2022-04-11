Dame Tallen demands justice for late Gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu …protection for her children.

Osinachi’s Death: Your Killer Will Surely Meet His Justice Shamefully~ Hon Onyejeocha

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, OFR, KSG,

has demand for justice on behalf of Nigerian Women and Mothers,

for the late ‘Ekwueme’ crooner who was alleged to have died as a result of gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrated by the husband, as well as full protection for the children left behind by the late singer.

The Minister who made this demand as she paid a condolence visit to the family of the late popular Gospel Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu on Monday, at her home at Arco Estate, Abuja, said Contrary to a social media reports that the late singer was hospitalized for throat cancer disease before her death, just must be given to the late Osinachi and all women who suffers GBV.

Specking in a private session with the children of the deceased Dame Tallen, disclosed that her findings compelled her to make the demands for justice for her and protection for the children for the things they disclosed to her away from prying eyes.

Presently, the children of the deceased were being cared for by a family friend, Mr. Sunday Achino from the Church where the late singer worshipped – Dunamis Church.

Dame Tallen was accompanied on the condolence visit by her Permanent Secretary, Engr. Olufunso Adebiyi, FNSE; members of Civil Society Organizations, Directors of Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, with protection from security details attached to Her Excellency’s Office.

The Minister’s entourage did not meet the late singer’s husband who was disclosed to have been taken into protective custody by the Police, but she embraced the children and encouraged them to speak to her and the Permanent Secretary after she demanded that her entourage should disengage and allow her to have a private session with the children.

After her long private session with the children, the Honourable Minister emerged to demand justice for the late singer stating that even though the extent of allegations and stories in the social media should be taken with caution, she stated that “There is no smoke without fire!” “I have confidence in the Police and the Judicial system to ensure justice for the late singer; and I also demand that the children should be offered special protection; those are what the Nigerian women, whom I stand to represent are demanding of this situation.”

Also, The Honorable Member representing Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency Hon Barr Nkeiruka Onyejeocha Ph.D has expressed sadness over the death of prolific song ‘Ekwueme’ co-singer Sister Osinachi Nwachukwu.

Reacting to the incident on Sunday in a thread on her Twitter page @nkeiruka_reps, the Deputy Chief Whip House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria stated that the killer of the late popular gospel singer from Amakpoke-Umuaku Isuochi in Umunneochi LGA Abia State will surely meet his Justice Shamefully.

Her tweet read “ I have been trying to put my thoughts together since the bad news of the demise of our sister, Osinachi Nwachukwu broke out.

And to worsen it all is the information that her death was caused by a pernicious human being called “husband”.

I am saddened by the fact that many people were not aware of what she was going through including me, her representative and sister.

We, the Isuochi people grieve this one death too many and call on the legal system and good spirited men and women to help us ensure that justice is served.

My sister, Rest In Peace but your killer will surely meet his justice shamefully, in Jesus Name “.