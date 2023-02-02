Dame Tallen advocates collective action on women, peace and security agenda

By Chidimma Uchegbu, Abuja

The Federal Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has charged the various security institutions in Nigeria to mainstream gender issues and reckoned the need for collective actions to actualise the goal of the annual Forum of Women, Peace and Security Sector Reference Group.

This minister made the remarks in her special address at the 3rd Annual Forum of Women, Peace and Security Sector Reference Group, held at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Auditorium, Abuja, on January 31.

Tallen stated that after all, that is the main reason why the Reference Group was established as a platform in 2020 by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, in collaboration with United Nations (UN) Women.

She defined mainstreaming gender within the security sector as necessary to ensure the protection of female officers’ human rights, including integrating their concerns into the sector’s operations.

Tallen expressed delight that the Department of State Security Services was close to validating its gender policy, just as the Nigeria Immigration Service was about to do the same.

She affirmed that the trend shows that “the security agencies are fully prepared to defend the votes of Nigerians in the spirit of one man one vote, one woman one vote.”

The minister said the theme of the 2023 forum, “The Role of Female Security Personnel in the 2023 General Elections”, was carefully chosen to recognise the inherent potential of female security personnel to promote free and fair elections, as well as to ensure violence-free voting that will encourage increased women political participation.

Tallen also acknowledged the men and women of the Armed Forces for paying huge prices at defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria in the face of overwhelming security challenges.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi represented by Deputy Commandant General, Nnamdi Nwani (DCG in charge of Crisis Management), said that there was zero tolerance for the issue of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the Service.

He said that many channels have been opened where cases of SGBV can be reported and dealt with promptly.

Nwani also said the corps has mainstreamed women in strategic positions of the organizations including the establishment of the Female Combatant Squad.

In her address, the UN Women’s Country Representative in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Beatrice Eyong said it is not only the capacity of security personnel that needed to be built but that women generally need increased capacity in order for them to competitively vie for elective positions.

She noted that women’s ability to vote for candidates of their choice or make themselves available to be voted for is hampered by socio-cultural and religious considerations.

The high point of the event was the unveiling of the “SGBV App” by Tallen.

Goodwill messages came from the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing and the Mercy Corps Country Representative, David Gatale.

Other dignitaries and organizations represented at the event were the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning; the Minister of Interior and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management.

The Inspector General of Police, the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, the Comptroller of Nigeria Immigration Service, Civil Society Organizations, Non-Governmental Organizations and others were present at the forum.