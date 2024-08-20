Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, pays courtesy visit to First Lady of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, CON in Abuja

The Deputy General Manger/ Zonal Head of Zenith Bank Plc, Victoria Enweronu, the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON and the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Zenith Bank Plc, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON when the GMD/CEO paid a courtesy visit to the First Lady at her office at the State House Abuja on Tuesday 20th August, 2024.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng