DAME Award: Governor Adeleke congratulates Dr Lasisi Olagunju

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has congratulated renowned columnist, Dr Lasisi Olagunju on winning this year’s Informed Commentary Award at the 2023 Diamond Award for Media Excellence (DAME), describing the award as a well deserved recognition for his outstanding contributions to the field of journalism.

The Dame Award is a prestigious honour reserved for people who distinguished themselves in their chosen fields. Dr. Olagunju received the award in 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023 with the 2020 edition suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Adeleke who expressed delight at Dr Olagunju’s incredible feat of winning the award for a record fourth time, said the Dame Award reflects the premium that is placed on the work of the Saturday Editor of the Nigerian Tribune.

He acknowledged Dr. Olagunju’s untainted sense of professionalism and commitment to journalistic excellence, saying his work has not only deepen conversations on nationhood but has also enriched the understanding of the public with valuable information and perspectives.

“I’m exceedingly thrilled to learn of the success of Dr. Lasisi Olagunju in picking up the Dame Award this year. Just as it was last year, the award underscores the values accorded the works of Dr. Olagunju at home and abroad.

“I congratulate Dr. Olagunju for the honour that the award confers on him and commend him for the excellence that defines his works, which earned him the Dame Award for a record fourth time”, the Governor was quoted as saying.

Governor Adeleke expressed hope that his passion for truth and informed commentary will continue to make Osun proud and inspire young people in the state and beyond to be unwavering in pursuing success in their chosen fields without compromise whatsoever.

