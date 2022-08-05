Cydene Energy launch social inclusive app to boost LPG adoption in Nigeria

Cydene Energy has launched an app that will boost the adoption of Liquified petroleum Gas (LPG) across households in Nigeria. Delivering a welcome address at the product launch of the Cydene Express Mobile App in Lagos, Skalid noted that the company was prompted to build an app having discovered the gap in accessing and paying for household utilities from the comfort of your home.

“At Cydene Energy, we have built a socially inclusive app that can accommodate Nigerians. From this app, Nigerians can now securely purchase utilities while maintaining comfort and maximizing productivity.” “We realized the need to own the management system inother to understand the logistics of delivering services from merchants to the consumers”, Skalid noted. With the introduction of this app, the Federal Government’s effort to boost LPG adoption as cooking fuel via National LPG Expansion Plan (NLEIP) will receive a boost. Delivering a keynote address, Mr Roosevelt Ogbonna, Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc acknowledged that, “globally, disruptions have become the order of the day and technology is at the heart of that disruption.” Ogbonna praised Skalid and the entire team at Cydene for challenging other youths to force change through the creation of innovative technology.

He acknowledged that the application is a value-added platform that will ease access to utility services. Commenting on some unique features of the app, Sam Ochonma, Director at Cydene said that the application also provides for payments for other utilities such as airtime, cable tv and electricity bills. Recognising how the financial trajectory of users can change, he added that users can gift money via the application to friends and families and they can also request for payments from friends and family members who also use the application for any utility they wish to pay for. Nkechi Obi, Executive Vice-Chairman of Techno Oil ltd delivering her goodwill message praised Skalid for his tenacity and commitment to bridging the gap in delivering utility services to households.

