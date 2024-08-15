Customs pledge to enhance made-in-Nigeria goods export

The Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi, has pledged to further facilitate exportation of Made-in-Nigeria products as part of the service’s ongoing efforts to catalyse economic growth through manufacturing.

Adeniyi made the pledge at the 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Apapa Branch, on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the AGM had as theme: “Trade Facilitation and Revenue Generation: Option for an Import-Dependent Economy”.

Adeniyi said the NCS would support the growth of the manufacturing sector by facilitating the export of locally manufactured goods through the creation of dedicated export lanes.

“We will simplify export procedures to boost the competitiveness of goods made in Nigeria,” the Customs Comptroller General said.

He added that the NCS would also streamline import processes for raw materials by implementing fast-tracked clearance procedures for essential manufacturing inputs.

He said the service would collaborate with stakeholders and would reward compliant manufacturers.

“This will reduce delays, and cost and improve production efficiency only for compliant manufacturers.

“Manufacturers demonstrating consistent compliance will benefit from expedited processes, reduced inspections, and potential inclusion in programmes like the Authorised Economic Operator Scheme,” he said.

The Customs Comptroller-General added that the NCS would develop whistleblowing policies and create an integrated database of manufacturing companies with other agencies to aid proper regulation.

The MAN President, Francis Meshioye, called on the Lagos State Government to reconstruct roads in the industrial cluster, consolidate taxes and merge regulatory agencies to reduce the burdens on manufacturers.

Meshioye urged the Lagos State Government to appoint representatives of the association to government boards to aid in the contextualisation of policies.

“MAN’s advocacy in the past year, including the suspension of manufacturing-averse policies such as the Price Verification System, 10 per cent tax on single-use plastics, and sachet manufacturing drinks, has been impactful.

“And our advocacy resulted in the Federal Government’s approval of the import duty waiver for importation of CNG-powered manufacturing materials.

The Chairman, MAN, Apapa Branch, Mr Raphael Danilola, noted the challenges that manufacturers in the Apapa district faced, including the risk of bad roads.

Danilola noted that some manufacturers had relocated from the Apapa Industrial Cluster due to the impediment of bad roads in the transportation of products.

“Our immediate appeal goes to the Lagos State Government for very urgent intervention, including the rehabilitation of the road networks and drainages within the industrial areas, especially the Amuwo Odofin and Kirikiri Industrial areas with the flooding period in mind,” he said.

Danilola also called on the Lagos State Government to curb the activities of non-state actors, commonly known as Agberos, who, he said, increasingly extorted manufacturers on the pretext of tax collection.

“The non-state actors remain a threat to the survival of manufacturing in Lagos State.

“We enjoin the government to exercise the political will to curb the activities of Agberos who contribute nothing but forcefully extort manufacturers in the state,” he said.