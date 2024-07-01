Customs intercepts 9 containers with 844 rifles, 12,500 ammunitions, drugs worth over N13.9bn in Rivers

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Customs Services has intercepted nine containers that smuggled assorted arms and ammunitions, illicit drugs and fairly used clothes worth over N13.9 billion naira into the country.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi who disclosed this while briefing journalists at the Customs Port Harcourt Area II Command, Onne, on Monday said the containers including a 40-foot container which originated from Turkey, bearing 844 units of assorted rifles and 112,500 pieces of live ammunition were arrested at the Onne Port in Rivers State.

He said the rifles and ammunition were concealed in the container with various items such as doors, furniture, plumbing fittings, and leather bags.

He noted that three suspects were arrested in the operation, which was possible through synergy, collaboration, and intelligence sharing with sister security agencies.

He said, “It was the case with this 1X40 foot container MAEU165396, which originated from Turkey, and based on a number of risk factors, became a subject of interest. We had followed its sail across the continents, as we benefitted immensely from credible information produced through our collaboration with the intelligence communities, both at the local, national and international levels.

“Working within our local structures, we followed diligently as the importer attempted to circumvent our procedure through the outlet of a Private Bonded Terminal.

“Consequently, on Friday, 21 June 2024, the suspicious container was subjected to thorough physical examination. The examination result revealed the following alarming contents: Eight Hundred and Forty-Four (844) units of rifles,

One Hundred and Twelve Thousand, Five Hundred (112,500) pieces of live ammunition.”

Giving the breakdown of the weapons, he said the container had, “764 units of Tomahawk Jojef Magnum Black Pump Action Rifles, 10 units of VC Verney Caron Gunmakers Jojef Magnum Silver Pump Action Rifles, 50 units of VC Verney Caron Gunmaker Double Barrel Rifles, 20 units of VC Verney Caron Gunmaker Single Barrel Rifles, Exclusive Series, Sterling High-Quality Live Ammunition 34g – 25 Plastic Shotgun Shells (70MM).”

“The duty-paid value of the container is Four Billion, One Hundred and Seventy-One Million, Seven Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira (₦4,171,710,000.00).

In connection with this, we have three suspects in our custody after securing a detention warrant from a competent court of justice. Furthermore, a thorough investigation is ongoing to ensure all those involved face the full wrath of the law.”

Speaking further, he said, “Last Saturday, our officers intercepted another eight 40 foot containers with numbers as; TCKU6879285, CMAU5985012, CMAU7515384, CMAU4297020, SEKU5488437, BMOU4363156, MRKU4616024, and MRSU3068928, on transit to a bonded warehouse from Onne Port.”

He said six of the containers were laden with; 1,050,000 bottles of CSC Cough Syrup with Codeine (100ml), 3,500,000 tablets of Trodol Benzhexol Tablets (5mg) with Duty-paid value of Nine Billion, Six Hundred Million Naira (₦9,600,000,000.00), while the other two containers had 720 bales of used clothes with Duty-paid value of One hundred and forty-four million naira (₦144,000,000.00).

“The total duty-paid value of the nine displayed containers is Thirteen Billion, Nine Hundred and Fifteen Million, Seven Hundred and Ten Thousand Naira (₦13,915,710,000.00).”

He noted that the items would be handed over to the Coordinator of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, under the office of the National Security Adviser for diligent investigation, and ultimately rigorous prosecution.

The Customs Comptroller General warned that Customs Officers found complicit in the perpetration of nefarious acts would be heavily sanctioned, said his leadership will not tolerate any action that compromises the economy and security of our beloved nation.

He promised that officers who kept faith with the Oath of allegiance to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and refused to be bribed into releasing these containers will be adequately rewarded in a manner provided by the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

The CGC however, commended the professional commitment of the Customs Area Comptroller of Onne Port, Mohammed Babandede and his Officers and Men, for the meticulous approach deployed to this operation.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, represented by Major General A. G Lala commended the Nigeria Customs for the achievements which he described as a great feat, stressing that it underscores the Federal Government of Nigeria’s effort at ridding the country off illicit weapons exacerbating insecurity in many parts of the nation.

He said, “Research and experience has shown that there is a nexus between drug trafficking, smuggling of small arms, money laundering and human trafficking. These has necessitated the need for synergy between security agencies to combat these menace.

“The successful interception of this weapons and drugs is a further prove of the agency’s determination to frustrate the activities of arms smugglers and drugs traffickers.

“It is pertinent to state that the reoccurring proliferation of small arms and light weapons across the country continues to fuel various activities of criminal elements as currently being witnessed in many parts of the country with the resultant negative implications on national security and national developments. We’ll not be able to reap dividends of democracy if there is no security.

“In view of the forgoing, I wish to use this opportunity to urge other security agencies to improve on efforts at checkmating the activities of criminals undermining the federal government of Nigeria’s effort at improving security across the country.

“Therefore, I assure all Nigerians that we will not relent in our commitment to improve the security situation in the country without which no meaningful development can take place.”

The seized arms and ammunitions were handed over to National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, while the drugs were handed over to the National Drugs and Law Enforcement Agency.

