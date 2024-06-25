Customs Deputy Comptroller General slumps, dies at NASS

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA and JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

There was tension at the House of Representatives wing of National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon following the sudden collapse and subsequent death of a deputy Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service.

The top official of the Nigeria Customs Service (name withheld) had an engagement with the House Committee along side with his colleagues when he suddenly slumped and died.

A statement by the spokesman of the House of Representatives, Rep. Akin Rotimi, Jr. reads in part,”It is with deep sadness and regret that we confirm the passing on of an esteemed official of the Nigeria Customs Service who was at the National Assembly for an engagement with a House Committee.

“During the engagement, which occurred around 1.00pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the official developed sudden health complications.

“Despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away.

“Out of respect for the family, the official’s name will not be disclosed at this time.

“The House of Representatives extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time. We recognize the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and to our nation.

“The House of Representatives stands ready to support efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and is cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols are followed.”

Continuing the the spokesman said,”The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD., expressed his condolences, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.

“Further information will be provided as it becomes available. We ask for patience and respect for the privacy of the family during this period of mourning.

“Our sympathies are with his loved ones.”

