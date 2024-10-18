Customer Service Week: Masters Energy rewards customers, celebrates staffs

Masters Energy Group has proudly marked this year’s customer service week to reward its loyal customers and celebrate her staff members.

The Customer Service Week is an international celebration of the importance of customer service and of the people who serve and support customers on a daily basis.

The theme for this year’s global celebration is ‘Above and Beyond’.

In a message, the Group Managing Director of Masters Energy Group, Barr. (Mrs.) Patience Dappa emphasized the group’s unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier customer service while appreciating the invaluable contributions of its staff.

She noted that customers are a vital backbone of the business successes.

“Customer service is at the heart of everything we do at Masters Energy

Group. It is through your exceptional customer service that we continue

to grow and maintain our reputation for excellence. Your dedication ensures that we not only meet but exceed the expectations

those we serve.” She said.

The group also during the week chose a day to celebrate it’s staff. Tagged “Staff Appreciation Day”, the employees were treated to heartfelt notes and delicious refreshments. This celebration extended across subsidiaries, showing appreciation for the efforts of employees and customers alike.

Friday’s grand finale featured engaging games aimed at promoting teamwork and togetherness, alongside the recognition of outstanding staff from Masters Gas, Masters Lubricants, Masters Noodles, and Olive MFB for their exemplary service. These individuals were celebrated for setting a high standard in customer engagement and service delivery, inspiring their colleagues to do the same.

The celebrations concluded with an enlightening session from the Masters Energy Learning Academy (MELA), focusing on communication strategies to enhance customer service. The session was handled by Mr. Charles Iluegbunam, a seasoned trainer and business tactician with over 30 years of cognate work experience across different sectors. This session left participants feeling motivated and equipped with practical tools to continue delivering exceptional service.

Customer Service Week 2024 strengthened internal relationships and reaffirmed Masters Energy Group’s commitment to continually improving the customer experience. As the company looks to the future, it remains dedicated to building on the success of this celebration and providing even greater value to its customers.