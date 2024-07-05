CUSTECH’s Academic Programs Get Full Accreditation, Now on JAMB CAPS

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, Kogi State, has received full accreditation for all its take-off academic programs from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The accredited programs include sciences, computing, and engineering courses. The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Abdulrahman Asipita Salawu, expressed delight at the achievement, stating that it demonstrates the institution’s commitment to delivering high-quality education.

A statement signed by Registrar of CUSTECH, Ms. Olufunke Hudson, said the full accreditation status highlights the university’s dedication to upholding excellence.

The university has also applied for approval to establish six new programs in medical sciences and other fields, which are expected to commence in the 2024/2025 academic session.

Additionally, the NUC has approved eight new programs for the university, including engineering and health sciences courses.

Others are ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES: Architecture, Building, Urban and Regional Planning, Surveying and Geo-informatics, and Geography; SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY EDUCATION: Biology Education, Chemistry Education, Physics Education, Mathematics Education, Computer Science Education, Geography Education, and Technology (Technical) Education; and MANAGEMENT AND SOCIAL SCIENCES: Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Actuarial Science, Human Resource Management, and Transport and Logistics Management.

The registrar, Ms. Olufunke Hudson, highlighted the institution’s dedication to excellence and commitment to providing students with a top-tier education.

The accredited programs are now available on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) for prospective candidates.