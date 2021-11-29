Curbing the rising incidence of building collapse

It is an established fact that building failure or collapse occurs in both developed and developing countries but the frequency of such occurrences in Nigeria and the reckless abandon with which such incidences occur resulting in avoidable loss of lives and humongous resources is a major source of concerns to discerning minds.

The menace of building collapse in Nigeria is not only very alarming but appalling. Building collapse has become the norm rather than the exception while issues surrounding such tragedy are easily taken for granted and subsequently swept under the carpet whenever it occurs.

What is more worrisome however, is that there is an emerging pattern of blame game among professional stakeholders in the building industry in the event of such calamity with government at the various levels, local, state or federal not readily disposed to establishing the remote and immediate cause(s) of the building collapse with a view to punishing culprits with measured consequences.

In our opinion therefore, the recent collapse of a 21- storey building which was under construction on Gerald Road in highbrow Ikoyi area of Lagos is indeed one disaster too many in the long string of fatal building collapse incidents common in Nigeria’s building industry with particular emphasis on Lagos state, a cosmopolitan city which prides itself as the Centre of Excellence.

There is however, no gainsaying that the rampant cases of collapse of buildings in Nigeria are perhaps a reflection of the impunity, arrogance of power and sheer lawlessness which most times are facilitated by the authorities.

Although experts have pointed at issues which include but not limited to soil liquification, demolition through explosives and natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods as possible causes of building collapse in most climes, we regret to observe that the Nigerian situation appears to be different as it seems to have been compounded by man made factors such as bad design, faulty construction, foundation failure, extraordinary loads, unexpected failure modes and a combination of other causes leading to building collapses.

Consequently, we are challenging state actors to reconsider their obvious nonchalant attitude towards the protection of lives and property and move sure-footedly towards doing the needful in ensuring that there are severe consequences for the actions and or inactions of construction engineers and officials of government which culminate in such disasters as the collapse of buildings.

The death of over 45 human beings in the crumbling of the 21-storey building under construction in Ikoyi allegedly owned by Fourscore Heights Limited which was quickly followed by another one, a two-storey building at Osapa London in the Lekki-Ajah axis of the metropolis where another three Nigerians lost their lives while another building collapsed in the Badagry area of the state which are testaments that lives are still short and brutish in Nigeria which ought not to be when benchmarked with the quantity and quality of human and material resources at the country’s disposal.

It does not speak well of a nation which boasts of such organizations and regulatory agencies as Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Association of Construction Engineers to stand aloof in the face of a recent research which revealed that building materials such as reinforcing steel, cement, sand, granite, sandcrete blocks and concrete play huge and important roles in either the collapse or stability of buildings in Nigeria.

The roles of these materials are so vital that they contribute immensely to the collapse of buildings. A recent study concluded that 10-25% of buildings that collapse in Nigeria are as a result of the use of poor quality building materials. That study had extensively dealt with building collapse in relation with the role of building materials during construction.

We consider it abominable as it is condemnable that since 2016 when list of 40 buildings were identified as either distressed or abandoned in different parts of Lagos was published for demolition most of those buildings are still precariously occupying the Lagos landscape as if waiting for further disaster to befall otherwise innocent people.

The fact that the Lagos State government is yet to muster the needed political will to pull down the buildings in order to prevent unnecessary loss of lives begs the question whether the authorities are even sincere with the setting up of a probe panel to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the Ikoyi disaster not minding that the owner of the property who ought to have been challenged to provide answers to nagging questions unfortunately died under the rubbles of the collapsed structure.

Agreed that the immediate suspension of General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr. Gbolahan Oki by the state governor Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu goes a long way to register the state government’s displeasure, it should rather signal the resolve of all stakeholders in the building industry including insurance companies and fire service officers to ensure full compliance of all established building codes if only to ensure for standardization as a prelude to preventing incessant building collapse.

For example, the Builder’s Liability Insurance policy as stipulated by the Insurance Act 2003/Lagos State Building Control Law 2010 prescribes compulsory insurance policy for contractors and owners of buildings higher than two storeys.

Although the main trust of the policy is to enable them provide compensation to their workers and those who have ingress to the building in case of collapse, injury and death at the construction site, it is a standard rule that no insurance company will extend a cover to any building project which does not meet all the necessary specifications, codes and supervision thus acting as a handle on why construction engineers must play by the rules.

The absence of any effective and adequate insurance cover in the construction of any building which is above three floors should raise the red flag on the integrity of the project considering that no insurance company which is worth its name would provide protection for any construction which does not conform to prescribed standards and specifications.

Nigeria’s building industry as in every other aspect of the nation’s life does not lack the institutionalization of laws. What is lacking and very painful is the non-enforcement of those laws and we make bold to declare that now the time is apt for the country to strive towards embracing law and order if it must make appreciable progress. Compliance to the building codes which were put together by no less than seven professional and regulatory bodies must be made the norm rather than the exception.

We therefore demand that the panel set up by the Lagos State government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collapse of what would have been a magnificent tower in Ikoyi to endeavour to do a thorough job while its report should serve as the much desired panacea to minimizing the increasing incidence of building collapse not only in Lagos but throughout the country.