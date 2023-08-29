Curbing rising cases of insecurities in University campuses

BLESSING OLANIRAN

Recently, Nigerian University Campuses have become increasingly vulnerable to various security challenges, raising concerns about the safety and well-being of students.

Incidents ranging from theft and assault to kidnapping and cult-related activities have risen at an alarming rate, raising distressing questions about the preparedness of tertiary institutions to effectively address issues of insecurity.

The consequences of these incidents go beyond individual lives and extend to the overall perception of Nigeria’s education sector.

Worried over the development, students maintained that the spate of insecurity on University campuses has remained a great concern amongst all stakeholders.

This is against the believe that educational institutions should serve as safe havens for learning, personal growth, and development, but the current situation has led to a disturbing trend of fear and anxiety among the student population, which adversely affects academic performance and overall well-being.

The activities of cult groups pose a significant threat not only to the safety of students but also to the reputation and integrity of Nigeria’s higher education system.

One of the primary security challenges on campuses is the prevalence of cult-related activities. Cultism has infiltrated many Nigerian universities, leading to violence, intimidation, and even loss of lives.

These secretive and often violent groups impose a reign of terror that undermines the fundamental principles of education and social cohesion on campuses.

Kidnappings and attacks on university campuses have also seen a worrying increase. Students and staff have become targets for criminal elements looking to exploit the vulnerability that exists within these educational communities.

These incidents can deter potential students and faculty members from seeking higher education opportunities in the country, negatively impacting its long-term development.

Addressing the issue of insecurity on Nigerian university campuses requires a multifaceted approach involving various stakeholders.

Firstly, it is imperative for University administrations to prioritize security measures by establishing well-equipped security departments, training security personnel, and implementing comprehensive campus safety protocols.

Also, there is the need for adequate security infrastructure, including surveillance systems, well-lit environments, and secure residence halls, should also be prioritized.

Furthermore, collaboration between university administrations, law enforcement agencies, and relevant government bodies is crucial in combating insecurity on campuses. Intelligence sharing, joint patrols, and swift response mechanisms need to be institutionalized to enhance security and deter criminal activities.

Sensitization campaigns on the dangers and consequences of cultism should be organized regularly to raise awareness among students and discourage their involvement in such groups.

For effective result, the role of students in enhancing campus security cannot be overstated. Student bodies and associations should actively engage in campaigns against violence and cultism, promoting a culture of peace, inclusivity, and advocacy for improved security measures.

Also, encouraging the reporting of suspicious activities or individuals is essential to fostering a proactive security environment on campuses.

To further curb the rising cases of insecurity, the government should allocate sufficient resources to ensure that higher education institutions are well-equipped to tackle security threats effectively. Additionally, academic staff and security personnel should receive regular training and capacity-building programs to enhance their ability to respond to emergencies.