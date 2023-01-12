CUPP calls for release of  Nnamdi Kanu before elections to douse tension

.As IPOB dissociates self from alleged female executioner

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

As the General Elections draws near, the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP) has urged President Mohammadu Buhari to respect the rulings of both the federal high court Abuja, a High Court in Umuahia, the voice of the United Nations and release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

According to the coalition, the unconditional release of Mazi Kanu would reduce tension in the country and promote mass participation in the elections

The spokesman of the CUPP, – Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere made the call as he raised the alarm over the deteriorating health condition of the IPOB leader

He explained that the health condition of Mazi Kanu was revealed by his lawyers, urging President Mohammadu Buhari to quickly release the freedom fighter from the custody of the department of state services (ASS) without further delay.

Ikenga Imo who is the Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Ideato Federal Constituency in the forth coming election wondered why series of pronouncements by relevant authorities for the unconditional release of the IPOB leader had continued to be treated with contempt and disdain by the federal government.

“As a Human Rights Activist and an Advocate for justice, equity and fairness, I call on President Mohammadu Buhari to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.”

The CUPP spokesman who addressed newsmen at his country home Akokwa in the Ideato North council area of Imo State lamented the persistent security challenges in the country, insisting that the federal government having addressed the agitations of the Niger Delta region, that of the North-East and the Boko Haram sect should equally apply the same measure to deal with those of the Southeast to reduce tension in the land.

“We cannot continue like this unless some people are benefitting from the blood bath going on in the land”.

Ikenga Imo who also decried the lopsided appointments in the country equally frowned at the scenario now playing out in the nation’s apex bank (CBN) dismissing the allegation against governor of the bank – Godwin Emefiele as baseless, unwarranted which he said is bereft of legal backing.

“They just want to take his job and give it to a Northerner and that is why they are calling him a terrorist”.

The Activist while calling for a credible election in the country advised traducers of INEC and the CBN to sheathe their swords and join hands with Nigerians to strengthen these institutions.

He castigated the Imo State House of Assembly for saying “no” to local government and judicial autonomy, stating that the nation is in dire need of this and parliamentary autonomy in 2023.

The PDP chieftain advised the electorate in Imo to reject those who have nothing to offer at the polls, vote and defend their votes without any fear of molestation to redeem a state that has become a theatre of absurdities through senseless killings, burning of markets and destruction of properties.