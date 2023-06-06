Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Cultism: Kwarapoly Withdraws Student’s HND Certificate

Education
By Champion
11
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Ilorin

The Authority of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has approved the immediate withdrawal of Higher National Diploma Certificate of AbdulRasheed Zubair Olatunji of Public Administration Department of the institution for his involvement in cultism contrary to the matriculation oath he sworn to.

A statement issued by the Deputy Registrar, Registrar’s Office, Mr. Olayemi Olatomi and made available to the Information Division, disclosed that the decision was based on the report of the Polytechnic’s Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

According to the statement, AbdulRasheed’s involvement in cultism is a pointer to the fact that he is not worthy in character and learning to earn the certificate of the institution.

It also added that mobilisation of AbdulRasheed to the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been put on hold.

Continue Reading
Champion 371 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

ASUU to Tinubu, IGP: Arrest killers of Prof Ajewole now

HND/BSc dichotomy: NBTE, Mewar Group partner on HND “top-up”…

N130,000,000.00 as zonal intervention for each polytechnics…

LASUBEB Trains 11,112 Teachers as Certified Reading…

1 of 130