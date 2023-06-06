Cultism: Kwarapoly Withdraws Student’s HND Certificate

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Ilorin

The Authority of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, has approved the immediate withdrawal of Higher National Diploma Certificate of AbdulRasheed Zubair Olatunji of Public Administration Department of the institution for his involvement in cultism contrary to the matriculation oath he sworn to.

A statement issued by the Deputy Registrar, Registrar’s Office, Mr. Olayemi Olatomi and made available to the Information Division, disclosed that the decision was based on the report of the Polytechnic’s Students’ Disciplinary Committee.

According to the statement, AbdulRasheed’s involvement in cultism is a pointer to the fact that he is not worthy in character and learning to earn the certificate of the institution.

It also added that mobilisation of AbdulRasheed to the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has been put on hold.