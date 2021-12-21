CSR:FCT Administration sanitize Abuja, rehabilitates  452 stranded commercial sex workers

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In it’s effort to sanitize the nation’s capital city,The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed that the regular clampdown on some red-light zones and arrest of commercial sex workers, was a social responsibility, through which the administration rescues young women from the shackles of drugs and other forms of criminalities, while providing them with meaningful means of livelihoods.

The Mandate Secretary of FCT Social Development Secretariat (SDS) Hajia Hadiza Kabir, made this disclosure Tuesday, at the end of year media pally in Abuja

Kabir who noted that the two FCT Ministers had scaled up actions to develop a Capital City that has a socially friendly environment void of moral bankruptcy, said the Administration has recently taken about 452 commercial sex workers off the Streets, who were comprehensively rehabilitated.

The Secretary explained that with the trainings and skills acquired by the rehabilitated commercial workers, with the starter packs given to them, they were expected to contribute hugely to the country’s GDP.

She explained that the administration had embarked on several programmes targeted at alleviating the plight of other vulnerable members of the society.

According to her, the troubling menace of baggers within Abuja, was being tackled by regular arrests and repatriation to their various home states.

She also reassured that FCT Administration will continue in its sensitization of the public on the dangers of allowing beggars, hawkers and mentally unstable people roam about on the streets of Abuja.

On Tourism, the Secretary said with the discovery of the Mpape Crush Rock, the FCT Administration is making concerted efforts to transform it to an international Tourist site.