CSR: Nigerian Breweries Plc flags off 2022 Women and Youth Empowerment Programme

In line with its Corporate Social Responsibility, Nigerian Breweries Plc is delighted to announce the flag-off of the 2022 edition of its Women and Youth Empowerment programme.

Starting Monday August 1, 2022, a total of 412 beneficiaries, including women and youth from 6 locations – Abuja, Kaduna, Lagos, Abia, Enugu and Ogun states, will benefit from an intensive three month skills acquisition training, which ends on October 30, 2022.

Speaking on the launch, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan noted that through this programme, the company empowers youth and women in the host communities, leading to decent work and economic growth per the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)8.

According to her – “As we flag off the 2022 edition of our Youth and Women Empowerment Programme, we look forward to the dividends that this initiative will bring to the various areas where the beneficiaries live. Based on the success of the previous editions of the programme, we cannot wait to share the great stories that will inevitably be told about how a new wave of young men and women were able to create economic value for their communities and the society at large.”

Beneficiaries will be trained in 20 skill areas: Confectionery (Baking), Fishery, Beads Making, Wig Making, Cosmetology, Hairdressing, Solar Panel Installation, Mobile Phone repairs, Barbing, Fashion Design, Marketing, Block Molding among others.

The beneficiaries would also receive start-up tools to support their entrepreneurial journey to financial independence upon completion of the 3-month intensive skill acquisition training.

Now in its fourth edition, the NB Women and Youth Empowerment Programme which began as a pilot scheme with 105 beneficiaries in 2019 has now empowered a total of 872 women and youth drawn from 6 states(Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Enugu, Kaduna and Abia) and the FCT