CSR: NDPHC is Developing Human Capacity through Internship

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Limited Internship Program is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at providing practical experience to young Nigerian engineering graduates from across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

The first cohort of interns spent a year working at various NDPHC’s Power Plants, gaining hands-on experience in different aspects of the power generation value chain.

NDPHC, which manages the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) assets, offers significant training opportunities due to its extensive operations, including owning of 10 Power Plants, out of which 8 are functional, with a combined capacity of 4,015MW, along with Transmission lines and Distribution substations.

As the first cohort concludes, the Program’s Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) team assessed their performance and the program’s impact. During one of the visits to Omotosho Power Plant in Ondo state, the team received positive feedback about the interns’ contributions and skills, suggesting their potentials for possible employment at NDPHC.

The internship program was deemed successful, demonstrating the interns’ understanding of Power Plant operations and teamwork.

NDPHC plans to continue this CSR initiative, positively impacting young Engineers’ careers and also as a way of giving back to the Nigerian community.

The advertisement for the second cohort will begin on May 27, coinciding with the first cohort’s graduation ceremony.