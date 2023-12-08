CSR: Julius Berger Abumet’s donates food, items to FCT Orphanages

Children of Nwachi Orphanage Home and Halal Children’s Home both in Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe FCT, Abuja, were full of excitement last Friday, when Abumet, Julius Berger’s premium quality and full-service aluminium and glass solutions subsidiary, donated foodstuffs, and other items in its sustained Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR contributions to schools in its host communities.

Addressing the children and staff of Nwachi Orphanage Home, the General Manager of Abumet, Alexander Hausner, who handed over the items to the children said the essence of this exercise is to identify with the needs of the underprivileged, while trying to relieve their diverse burdens.

He also encouraged them on the need to be very studious and be hopeful for a great future.

He said, “Abumet is a subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. It is our culture and tradition to always give back to the society and that is what we have done.

“As part of Abumet’s contribution to support the environment where we operate; we select from the orphanages and public schools and donate useful items needed for the children.

“However, we have come to this Home to share from the little we have with our children. Also, I want to encourage every child here to be serious with their education; don’t limit yourselves and skills; be well-mannered and also have in mind that the sky is your starting point.”

He admonished the Founder and Management of the Orphanage to continue to take good care of the children because as caregivers, God will always have a way to reward them richly.

Receiving the items, the Matron, Mrs. Chizoba Chukwunyereze described the day as a special day for the Home.

“I want to thank Abumet for making out time to come for this donation; it is indeed a kind gesture. This is indeed no small donation especially now that we are in festive period.

“Our children would have plenty to eat and drink and not be left out in the celebration. Abumet is here to present us with the most needed items of the Home, and we can’t be more grateful. Words really fail us; however, we pray that the Lord will continue to enrich the company and take them to heights they least expect. Thank you Abumet.”

Meanwhile, at the Halal Children’s Home, the Supervisor of the Orphanage, Hajiya Zainab Basah also expressed her profound gratitude to Abumet for the timely donations.

“We are sincerely very grateful to Abumet for this donation and for the show of love and warmth. Something similar was done last year and at a time we needed it. We appreciate every item that was brought here, and we are happy to have a company that puts so much interest in their host communities.

“Our boys are so grateful, you can tell from the happiness on their faces. Thank you very much Abumet. I pray that God constantly expand the company’s presence and blesses everything it sets out to do.”

Hajiya Zainab Basah added that, “…the home was established to help cushion the worrisome conditions of vulnerable children within the FCT and other parts of the country, where we also have Halal Orphanage Home. We also have a mission to take children off the streets, keep them and give them a loving home where they can get proper training. In Abuja, we have two homes, we have one at Lugbe and Lifecamp. The one at Lugbe houses the boys from 12 and above, whilst the one at Lifecamp houses the girls and the younger boys. The Lugbe Home has 12 children and 34 children in the Life camp Home. In Halal Childrens home, asides taking care of our kids and sending them to good schools, we also help engage their minds and hands through our skills acquisition programmes. We have different types of sewing machines, 2 well equipped computer rooms, a learning room (were the children take classes) and a training room (where they practice all they’ve learnt).”

The Abumet delegation to the event was led by Mr. Alexander Hausner. Other Abumet officials at the ceremony include Gbadamosi Tolu and Esther Obong. Other Julius Berger Nigeria Plc officials present at the event include Michael Ashofor and Uzoma Olivia.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng