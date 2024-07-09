CSR-in-Action Welcomes Bolaji Sanyaolu as New COO to Drive Business Transformation and Growth

CSR-in-Action Group, a leader in sustainability-driven global consortium, is delighted to announce the appointment of Bolaji Sanyaolu as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Bolaji brings over 32 years of extensive experience in corporate social responsibility (CSR), human resources, and communications to our organisation. Her addition to the leadership team marks a significant milestone in our journey towards business transformation and enhanced client services.

Bolaji Sanyaolu’s distinguished career includes notable achievements in developing and implementing human-driven and communication strategies, managing government relations, and spearheading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. Her expertise in stakeholder engagement, performance management, and fostering robust systems management will be invaluable as we strive to create symbiotic growth for all our partners and clients.

Bolaji holds a master’s degree in Business Administration with a specialisation in Human Resources Management from the University of Lagos. Her academic background, coupled with her practical experience, equips her with the skills necessary to lead CSR-in-Action towards achieving its strategic goals.

CSR-in-Action Group is committed to institutionalising sustainable business strategies within organisations of all sizes. Our core strengths lie in holistic process overhaul, communication strategies, comprehensive engagement, and fostering long-term relationships with our clients and their communities. With Bolaji’s passion for sustainability and her commitment to excellence, we are confident that her leadership will significantly enhance our efforts in promoting sustainable practices and fostering a positive societal impact.

“We are very thrilled to welcome Bolaji Sanyaolu to the CSR-in-Action team,” said Bekeme Olowola, Chief Executive of CSR-in-Action. “Her extensive experience and proven track record in ESG, CSR, HR, and communications will be instrumental in driving our mission forward. Bolaji’s leadership will not only bring efficiency but also foster symbiotic growth for all our stakeholders.”

Under Bolaji’s leadership, CSR-in-Action is poised to further solidify its position as a reputable name in organisational development, corporate governance, and sustainability management. We look forward to the innovative strategies and initiatives she will bring to our organisation.