CSR-in-Action Hosts Industry Leaders at its 12th SITEI Conference

CSR-in-Action Group, an international sustainability advocacy and consulting firm, recently successfully concluded the 12th Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) Conference at Four Points Hotel Victoria Island, Lagos, sponsored by global philanthropy giant, Ford Foundation, and supported by Nigerian multinational commercial bank, Access Bank.

Themed ‘The SDGs and the Extractive Sector: Aligning Governance, Policies, and Practices,’ the Conference sought to harmonise the present condition of Nigeria’s extractive sector with global development goals through an evaluation of governance, policies, and their execution.

According to Bekeme Masade-Olowola, Chief Executive, CSR-in-Action, and Convener of SITEI, “CSR-in-Action’s mission is to facilitate collaboration, ensuring that governmental policies and mediating organisations play a pivotal role in enforcement. The transition to clean and renewable energy is driven not only by a commitment to public health but also by its potential to generate jobs and stimulate economic growth, creating a cleaner, more sustainable environment.”

Prominent and expert figures in attendance included Beatrice Eyong, Country Representative (Nigeria), UN Women and ECOWAS; Mr Dayo Okusami, Co-Head, Energy and Resource Practice at Templars; Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, Group Head, Sustainability, Access Holdings Plc; Osayi Alile, CEO, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation; Dr. Uwem Ite, Head, Community and Government Relations at Oriental Energy Resources Limited; Dayo Omolade, CEO, Hybrid Group.

Also present were distinguished luminaries such as Tengi George-Ikoli, Senior Officer, Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI); Mr Adamu Garba, COO, Nigerian Climate Innovation Center (NCIC); Gamawa Murjanatu, Head, Business Ethics, NNPC; Oluwakemi Ajakaiye, Executive Director, AMPAK; Daniel Oladoja, Strategic Communications Lead, Global Strategic Communications; Dr Mina Ogbanga, Country Director/CEO, Centre for Development Support Initiative (CEDSI) and CSO Lead, NEITI; Adewole Lawal, Senior Manager, Sustainability at Mazars; and Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, Executive Secretary, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), who gave the keynote address virtually.

In the current global landscape, the imperative for environmental responsibility and a transition to cleaner energy sources is more evident than ever. As nations commit to international agreements like the Paris Agreement, the need for concrete actions becomes apparent.

While contributing to the first plenary session, which focused on the importance of energy transition for a cleaner and more sustainable world, Murjanatu Gamawa, Head of Business Ethics at the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), reminded the audience that “Nigeria is a signatory to the Paris Agreement, and we must embrace this transition. NNPC [she said] is dedicated to prioritising natural gas as a transitional energy source and investing in renewable and cleaner energy alternatives, despite the current cost barriers.”

Dayo Okusami, also emphasised the practical significance of economic viability in policy implementation, particularly in the context of environmental policies and the energy transition. He stated that “Effective policy implementation pivots on economic viability that caters to both consumers and suppliers. Our dedication to this transition must exhibit a steadfast and enduring nature.”

The event is annually organised in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, Ford Foundation, and Zenera Consulting, amongst other key institutions. It continues to extend its tradition of providing a pivotal platform for fostering high-level discussions to propel positive transformations and nurture an environmentally conscious extractive sector, even as it is now a year short of being a teenager.

The plenary sessions ended as the panellists proffered recommendations aimed at establishing robust institutions conducive to fostering economic growth. CSR-in-Action (CiA) remains at the forefront of sustainability, advocacy, and the implementation of government policies. With a commitment to driving change and fostering a more responsible and environmentally conscious extractive industry, CiA continues to lead the way in promoting sustainability and making a positive impact on society and the planet.

Ultimately, the Conference culminated with the unveiling of the research on the progress of implementing the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) within host communities, focusing specifically on its implications for women within the host communities. Since its enactment in 2021, the PIA hoped to address various endemic challenges and foster equitable development in the oil extractive regions in Nigeria. However, there is currently a lack of academic evidence regarding the actual impact of the Act almost two years after its enactment.

With this research, CiA presents a detailed analysis of the implementation of the PIA by oil companies in the three largest oil-producing states in the Niger Delta region – Akwa Ibom, Delta State and Rivers State. The study specifically assesses gender equity in PIA implementation, particularly the impact on women in oil-producing communities and the consequences of their inclusion or otherwise in decision-making processes within the industry. The executive summary is accessible at https://www.sitei.org/pia-research/.