CSOs Raises The Alarm Of Looming Crisis At Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu

….Calls For Probe

… As New MD Is Accused Of Corruption, Nepotism

by Cosmas Chukwu

Coalition of Enugu State Civil Society organizations has called for the investigation, and probe of the Medical Director, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Enugu, Dr. Monday Nwite Igwe for alleged corruption, maladministration and acts capable to cause more crises in the hospital.

The coalition in a press statement made available to newsmen by their spokesperson, Comrade Igboke Onyebuchi indicted the Medical Director, Dr Monday Nwite Igwe and accused him of turning the hospital to family business.

The CSOs said their allegations were based on number of verifiable findings, and reality in the hospital.

The Civil society groups in Enugu state disclosed that the wife of the MD is heading the school of nursing without possessing needed qualifications.

They added that the Medical Director,Dr Igwe carried out recruitment of staff in the hospital without job advertisement, and had as well as been flooding the Hospital with his kinsmen and women without due process.

The CSOs called on the Ministry of health and the anti graft agencies to as a matter of urgency, avert a looming crisis traceable to personal interest.

The Coalition went further to highlight all their findings, the need for intervention and probe of the M.D Dr Igwe in their statement;

“Dr Monday Nwite Igwe is not a product of due process. During the process of selecting the Medical Director of the hospital, he came third in position of the contestants, but was given the position”.

“Mr Chinawa Francis now retired, allegedly paid him the sum of#1m, and he allowed him to use his certificate that he got without permission to go to school ie 1st degree, 2nd degree and P.HD and he converted him from nursing department where he doesn’t have a degree to head a Psychology department where he worked and retired”.

“The current head of Psychology department allegedly paid a huge sum of money and was illegally employed as well as made to head the Psychology department even as grade level 8 staff”.

“Because of the above huge sums of money paid to him, she was made to head two senior staffs (sic) that have Masters Degrees”.

The statement alleged further that “In the month of March,2020 he (Dr Igwe), carried out an employment in the hospital without advertising same to give equal opportunity to everybody and people heavily to be able to get employed”.

“The last set of nursing students before the present sets of students did not pay their school fees via remita but instead he directed the then principal of the school one Mr Alphonsus Mba to collect the sum of 6million naira from the students cash”.

“The money was shared between the MD and some other management staffs and because of this he didn’t report the matter to either the Police,the board of the hospital or EFCC rather there’s an allegation that he was refunding the said money back to the students. Is that a due process?”.

“There is an allegation that patients in the hospital don’t pay via remita as was directed by the Federal Government rather he collected cash from them thereby making impossible for accountability”.

“Some of the staff he illegally employed that he signed their transfer to other hospitals without staying for a period of two years to be confirmed as provided by civil service rule”.

“Those staffs he illegally employed in March,2020, he backdated their month of employment to read January, 2020 thereby allowing them to collect three months salary which they didn’t work for while your key staffs that you interdicted who are entitled to half salaries were not paid for a period of two and half years”.

“He transferred his wife Chinonyelem Igwe who was working in the ward/clinical area at the Ebonyi State University teaching Hospital and placed her in the nursing school here in the Hospital”.

“He removed Vice Principal academics, one Mr. Afam Ndu who is the substantive vice Principal academics of the school, and gave the position to his wife, Chinonyelem Igwe”

“When three key staffs of the hospital, Buzo Maduka, Stella Achalla and Afam Ndu were discharged and acquitted

of a murder by a court of competent jurisdiction: They were placed on interdiction, and not paid even the half salaries, as approved by law for a period of two and half years”.

“Even after three months of their discharge, he failed to reinstate the principal and vice Principal academics of the school that are in substantive position: rather, he further punished them by posting them to the ward/clinical areas”.

“It is important to note, that our investigations revealed that Mrs Buzo Ruth Maduka is the Apex nurse on the hospital, and the substantive principal of the Nursing school; but she was posted her to work under a junior staff, Mrs Sussan Ageh who is four years her junior, Mrs Stella Agbo who was a student of Mrs Buzo Ruth Maduka”.

“Not wistanding, there’s an allegation that he turned FNPH Enugu into his private family business: and disposed àlot of people who are not from his state”.

“The coalition of civil society organizations called on relevant agencies to avert this looming crises in the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu.”