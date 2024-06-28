CSOs Identify Poverty, Bad Governance as Root Causes of Insecurity in Nigeria, Sahel

Favour Ishember, Abuja

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has identified poverty, bad governance and poor education as the major factors breeding insecurity in the Nigeria and the Sahel region.

This, they said, could only be tackled by strong commitment and cooperation among member states.

Stressing the need for Nigeria and other countries in the Sahel region to step up efforts in addressing issues that lead to insecurity in the region.

Speaking separately on Thursday in Abuja, at the public debate organised by West Africa Democracy Radio with the theme, “Security in the Sahel: Effects, challenges, strategies, and the way forward” CSOs and activists re-echoed the need for seriousness and cohesive leadership.

In his presentation, the country director Equal Access International, Nigeria, Dr Maji Peters said leaders must identify what people really need and sincerely work to meet up the demands.

According to him, structures should be well activated to tackle security challenges, linking most of the laspes to failure of institutions.

On her part, the founder Executive Director Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative, Mrs. Kemi Okenyodo, said there should be unity and common goals in the pursuit of the masses good.

She explained that CSOs should be organising for the good of people and not only for their personal interest.

Okenyodo emphasised that, “Discussions should always be centred on achieving and sustaining good democracy in the Sahel region.

Also speaking, Emmanuel Ojukwu, former Commissioner of Police asked those in leadership position to provide jobs, “If people are jobless they can go to any length to cause trouble because they don’t have anything doing”

Another speaker also faulted leadership recruitment process, saying leaders must build trust in those that they lead.