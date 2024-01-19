Crude theft: Army discovers over 3m litres capacity illegal refining site in Rivers

… Arrests 6 suspected oil thieves

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The 6 Division, Nigerian Army on Thursday discovered over three million litres capacity illegal refining site in Rivers State and arrested 6 suspects.

The illegal refining site which is occupying over 40 plots of land is located at Odagwa Community in Etche local government area of the state.

The General Commanding Officer, GOC, and Land Component Commander of the Operation Delta Safe, Major General Jamal Abdussalam while conducted newsmen around the illegal refining site, said the facility steals crude oil from wellheads from the Imo River 2 Oil and Gas Oil field in Odagwa, Etche.

The GOC, accompanied in the operation by the Commander, 6 Division Garrison, Brigadier General Eddie Effiong, said the discovery was part of efforts by the Division to ensure that the federal government gets what is due to it.

He said, “The Ideal of this movement is to let Nigeria and Nigerians know exactly what is happening. This place is totally forested, even from the air, using helicopter and drones, you will not be able to see what we actually saw on the ground.

“This operation was carried out base on credible intelligence which led us to this location, we have discovered so many illegalities taking place here. We have seen over fourteen (14) reservoirs which can contain upward of two hundred thousand (200,000.00) litres of crude, in this bush.

“We also discovered about 49 boilers which is capable of processing crude oil, all located inside this forest. And you have seen the network of pipes and cables and other tools connected around the whole area.”

Abdussalam further disclosed that, “The crude we discovered in this site is in excess of daily crude export of Nigeria, which is very pathetic and very sad.

“Outside this bridge, we have a lot of well heads, most of them are not in use. It is from these well heads that these our people put pipes and siphon these crude oil.”

He said “The budget has passed by the National Assembly and assented to by Mr. President and it has become law. That budget is based on some parameters, and one of those parameters is the crude oil production that we chun out everyday so, any drop in that crude oil production will affect everybody in this country but our people are not aware of that and that is why they engage in this criminal and dirty business.”

The Army Chief while noting that the site will be completely destroyed, vowed that the military will not relent in curbing illegal bunkering activities in the Niger Delta.

“Few arrests have been made but those arrested are not the key players in this business. They are basically labourers, the main players have not been caught, but now that we have discovered this place, with proper intelligence and investigation, we are going to apprehend them.”

He however warned those involved in illegal bunkering activities to repent, embrace peace and engage in legitimate business to earn a living.