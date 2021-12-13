CRR: ISAN tasks CBN on 15% reduction

—wants interest payment on bank mandatory deposit

COMFORT EKELEME

Shareholders under the auspices of Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) weekend called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to consider either a reduction of Cash reserve Ratio (CRR) to about 15 per cent or pay 3 per cent interest on the restricted banks deposits.

The shareholders who expressed worry over the CRR logjam foisted on banks, maintained that the payment would enhance banks obligation to the real sector, stressing that the recent increase of CRR by 5 per cent to 27.5 per cent as against 22.5 per cent have not also yielded the desired economic results after the first phase of Covid-19.

National Leader Emeritus, ISAN, Sir Sunny Nwosu, while briefing newsmen in Lagos said ISAN is worried about the state of commercial banks and safety of local portfolio investors’ investments following the repeated fleezing of the banking industry by CBN.

According to him, the CBN CRR positioned to complement the Open Market Operation (OMO) in managing excess liquidity in the banking system in recent times, has failed to effectively serve the purpose for which it was intended.

He said, “After serious evaluation of the CRR and current AMCON scam, ISAN insist that CBN should pay interest to banks on restricted deposits to enhance banks obligation to the real sector. In the alternative the apex bank should reduce the CRR to 15 per cent to enable banks declare meaningful dividends that will encourage domestic investments.

“We urge CBN to seriously have a rethink on CRR and among other things to enhance the performance of the financial sector of the economy. The challenge character of Nigerian economy makes it imperative for CBN to pay interest on restricted deposits.

“ISAN noted that the continuous debit of banks under CRR by CBN is putting the banking sector under serious threat and a compelling impotency toward sustainable intervention in the real sector.

“Banks restricted deposits with CBN are idle funds. We argue that if these funds are with banks, certainly it will enhance their earnings, loans to real sector and returns for shareholders.

“If CBN can pay at least three per cent interest on the mandatory CRR deposits, it will go a long way in driving the real sector and the payment of robust dividends to shareholders,” ISAN argued.

Speaking further, he said as concerned shareholders, we urged CBN to revalue CRR effects on the economy within the earlier failed desire of the monetary ratio, adding that debiting of banks frequently, so far, has no known impact in curbing speculation against the Naira and the noticeable shortages of foreign exchange.

Nwosu noted that given the dire need to stimulate the economy after the international and national adversities created by Covid-19 pandemic, the industry’s restricted cash reserves exceeded N9.5 trillion in 2020 and translated to an effective CRR of 37 per cent.

“That as Nigeria garner reputation as the country with the highest reserve requirement in sub-Saharan Africa, we consider the sterile new CRR policy unproductive and an elitist tool to keep most Nigerians, particularly retail investors down.

“That the cumulative restricted deposits of banks so far as at 2020, if invested in treasury securities at five percent, would have N482 billion added to the Industry’s profit before taxation. The industry’s return on average equity (ROE) would have increased by between 11percent and 31.6 percent as at December 2020.

“That as portfolio investors’, most senior citizens who took to portfolio investment are compelled to endure the effects of poor monetary policy instrument.

“That CBN has been highly interventionist compared with its peers like South Africa and Kenya that toed global trend of giving banks more room to lend. Sticking with a CRR that compels lenders to park, the additional five percent CRR increase amounts to N1.2 trillion warehoused by government.

Also speaking, National Coordinator, ISAN, Mr. Anthony Omojola, said banks’ interim reports in 2021 showed poor revenues following higher borrowing costs as CRR hike further complicated banks’ currency flow already hit by fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price shocks.

He said the CBN warehousing of about N1.2 trillion from the banking system since it raised the CRR by five per cent to 27.5 per cent coupled with the AMCON sinking funds called for serious concerns by all stakeholders.

“That the cumulative restricted deposits of banks so far as at 2020, if invested in treasury securities at five per cent, would have N482 billion added to the industry’s profit before taxation,” he said.

Available data showed that 10 banks were cumulatively debited N4.95 trillion and N7.78 trillion respectively in CRR between 2019 and 2020 alone.

Analysis of some banks CRR debit showed that Zenith Bank Plc’s restricted deposit with CBN rose from N680.26 billion in 2019 to N1.33 trillion in 2021, while FBN Holdings Plc’s restricted deposit hit N1.32 trillion in 2020 from N843.44billion in 2019.

FBN Limited and FBN Quest Merchant Bank Limited had also restricted balances of N1.3 billion and N39.37 billion respectively with CBN as at December 31, 2020.

Access Bank Plc CRR deposit with CBN also grew to N1.31trillion or an increase of 54 per cent from N848.85billon in 2019 while Guaranty Trust Holdings Plc (GTCO) reported N1.03 trillion mandatory reserve with CBN in 2020 from N443.65 billion reported in 2019.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) mandatory reserves with CBN also increased to N1.10 trillion in 2020 as against N832.11 billion in 2019.