Cross River : NLC Chairman arrested by DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has detained Comrade Ben Ukpebi, the Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the state of Cross River, Nigeria. According to reports, the chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning following a strike called by the union and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state.

This Good News Following directives from the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, civil servants in the state reportedly embarked on a state-wide general strike and shut down all government offices in Calabar and other major cities.

 

For a better society

