Cristiano Ronaldo: Did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really want him back at Man Utd, asks Paul Merson

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s high-profile return to Old Trafford continuing to shine a spotlight on Manchester United’s disjointed team of individuals, Paul Merson questions whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really wanted to re-sign the forward.

United’s 29-game unbeaten run away from home in the Premier League was brought to a crashing halt at Leicester, with the Foxes coming from behind to win 4-2 at the King Power Stadium.

Solskjaer’s side are winless in their last three league games, with pressure further growing on the manager after an expensive summer of incomings. In his latest column, Merson has questioned whether the United boss truly wanted to bring Ronaldo back to the club…

Manchester United just aren’t a team, I’m afraid. They are a lorryload of individuals who all play their own game as and when it suits them.

The determining factor between the top players in the world and the rest is not whether they can play, but whether they can put in a shift at the same time. This current Manchester United don’t seem willing or able to close teams down together as a unit.

Manchester United do not work as a team. I don’t care if you’ve got the 11 best individuals you’ve ever seen in your life, you will not win anything without a plan.

At the end of the day it all boils down to the manager. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly doesn’t know his best team, that is worrying. There have been tactical inconsistencies; United started with two holding midfield players at Old Trafford against Aston Villa who, no disrespect, are a mid-table team.

Then they go to Leicester, a team who aren’t doing great but will certainly give them a hard game, and Solskjaer plays Nemanja Matic, who cannot get around, and Paul Pogba, who is not a central midfielder.

In attack there is no visible pattern of play, no consistent methods of attack, like the kind we see at Liverpool and Manchester City in abundance. Whenever United do score a goal it’s almost as if they stumble across it, you’re left wondering where it came from.

The Ronaldo dilemma

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t do anything upfront, he just stands still because he cannot go past people any more. United’s forward players are petrified, they just give Ronaldo the ball in hope more than expectation.

To get the best out of Ronaldo he’s got to be given a completely free role, in the hole and then have the likes of Marcus Rashford or Mason Greenwood opening up the game ahead of him to give him the space he needs on the ball. But if you play him upfront you have to accept that he is not going to run beyond.

I wouldn’t blame Ronaldo, it’s the manager’s responsibility to adopt a system that gets him into the game. Ronaldo is the best in the business over five yards, he makes great runs, he’s just not getting the service. Jadon Sancho doesn’t cross the ball, Greenwood wants to come inside and shoot, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba want to spray it around in the middle, and Ronaldo just isn’t getting the ball in the areas where he can hurt teams.

Did Solskjaer even want Ronaldo?

Manchester United have brought all these players in and you’re left scratching your head as to where Solskjaer fits them all in.

To this day I still don’t get the Ronaldo signing. Hand on heart, would Manchester United have gone and got him if Manchester City weren’t linked? Was Ronaldo even going to City, or was he just playing them to get back to United?

I’m not 100 per cent sure Solskjaer wanted Ronaldo there, I may be wrong, but his decision to leave him out against Everton told me all I needed to know.

I think he saw it as a good opportunity to beat a team without Ronaldo and then carry on from there, but they didn’t, and everybody went mad. But would they have beaten Everton with Ronaldo in the team?

Solskjaer battling to save himself

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville debate whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in immediate danger of losing his job, but also whether winning a cup is enough to keep him in position for the long-term

Solskjaer needs to start winning games because his job is on the line.

As Jamie Carragher rightly points out, almost every player at Manchester United cost over £50m. That tells you everything you need to know. It should no longer be the case that United are not ready to push on yet, all the ingredients are there.

Manchester United are already a million miles behind in terms of results and performances, and there are only eight games gone.

If Solskjaer is still in a job by the end of November, let’s be honest, Manchester United will have every chance of winning the Premier League. If he is still in a job and Manchester United don’t have a chance of winning the league, what does that say about where the club are going?

They are falling behind it seems with each passing game and, if a decision is to be made, it would surely be better to make it sooner rather than later.