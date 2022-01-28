Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Crisis rocks Ekiti APC guber primary as 7 aspirants boycott exercise, demand suspension

News
By Editor
0 49

 

. Party insists on primary

 

Seven of the eight APC governorship aspirants have called for the shadow poll to be suspended just hours before the APC’s governorship primary election in Ekiti begins. On Thursday, the seven aspirants and their supporters stormed the party’s secretariat in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital of Ekiti, to protest alleged irregularities.

 

Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Dayo Adeyeye, Femi Bamisile, Bamidele Faparusi, Olusola Afolabi, Demola Popoola, and Kayode Ojo are among the candidates.

 

They claimed that state government officials had rigged the governorship primary process, and that the local government electoral committees were staunch supporters of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

 

They accused the governorship primary panel, led by Jigawa Governor Abubakar Badaru, of collusion, claiming that the electoral process had been rigged in favor of Governor Fayemi’s preferred candidate, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji.

Continue Reading
Editor 2903 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Edo deputy gov, Shaibu receives Osinbajo in Benin

Illegal oil refineries hazardous to health, economy-Wike

I will emerge victorious – Nnamdi Kanu vows to defeat Buhari…

ENDSARS: Edo Police hails Obaseki for reconstruction of…

1 of 417