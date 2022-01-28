Crisis rocks Ekiti APC guber primary as 7 aspirants boycott exercise, demand suspension

. Party insists on primary

Seven of the eight APC governorship aspirants have called for the shadow poll to be suspended just hours before the APC’s governorship primary election in Ekiti begins. On Thursday, the seven aspirants and their supporters stormed the party’s secretariat in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital of Ekiti, to protest alleged irregularities.

Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Dayo Adeyeye, Femi Bamisile, Bamidele Faparusi, Olusola Afolabi, Demola Popoola, and Kayode Ojo are among the candidates.

They claimed that state government officials had rigged the governorship primary process, and that the local government electoral committees were staunch supporters of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

They accused the governorship primary panel, led by Jigawa Governor Abubakar Badaru, of collusion, claiming that the electoral process had been rigged in favor of Governor Fayemi’s preferred candidate, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji.