Crisis over creation of LCDAs as Ijaws protest alleged cession of land in Ondo

DAMISI OJO, Akure

There is crisis over the creation of new 33 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in Ondo State as residents of Ijaw in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State issued a 21-day ultimatum to the state government to revert the ceding of their land to Irele and Ilaje Local Government Areas in the newly-created Council Development Areas.

The state government penultimate week created 33 LCDAs out of the existing 18 Local Governments.

The protesters were led by their traditional rulers-Prof. Sunday Adejimola Amiseghan, the Kalasuwei of Apoi land and Pere Zaccheaus Doubra Egbunu, the Agadagba of Arogbo-Ijaw.

The Ijaw residents, who stormed the venue of the Public Hearing on the Bill for the Creation of LCDAs, pointed out that the whole of Okparama 1 and II and Ogidigba were ceded to Ilaje while part of Apoi 4 and 5 were ceded to Irele Local Government.

The protesting Ijaws also demanded for more LCDAs to be carved out of Ese-Odo Local Government instead of ceding their land to Ilaje.

Prof. Amiseghan, the Kalasuwei of Apoi land insisted that they would defend any action leading to the ceding of their ancestral land.

According to him, they are the only non-Yoruba speaking people in Ondo State and ready to defend their cultural and traditional identity.

He lamented that the Ijaws have been marginalized a long time ago in Ondo State.

The monarchs said: “We are special people in Ondo State because we have bitumen and abundant oil. We should be given special condition. We demand for more LCDAs in Ese-Odo. We will never concede one inch of our land to either Ilaje or Ikale. The Ondo State Government must withdraw that map.”

Pere Egbunu, who was represented by Ondo Chairman, Ijaw National Congress, Bonsuwei Ominidouha, said they would fight against the ceding of their land.

He said they were peace-loving people, urging Ondo State government to stop the move.

Egbunu vowed that they would fight for their rights and make sure that none of their land is ceded to other communities.

