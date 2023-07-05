Crisis looms in APC as Party NWC disowns principal officers named by Akpabio, Abbas

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja with agency report

A major crisis may be looming in the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC as Senator Abdullahi Adamu, its National Chairman on Tuesday distanced the National Working Committee, NWC of the party from the list of principal officers announced by the leadership of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Addressing a meeting of the APC NWC and the Progressives Governors at the party’s National Secretariat, Adamu declared that the list of principal officers of both the Red and Green chambers of the National Assembly read on the floor did not emanate from the party, as is the tradition declaring to the APC governors that the event he watched from social media never held as far as the party is concerned.

According to him, the meeting was convened partly to update the governors of the outcome of the recent Senate and House of Representatives leadership election and fill the rest of the positions

However, he expressed surprise over claim by the two chambers that the APC leadership was yet to endorse any list of candidates to the Senate and House of Representatives leadership to fill the principal offices.

He said: “What we called you today over and above what we want to hear from you as National Executive Committee of the party is that you will get an update of the National Assembly leadership election; election of the Senate President and Deputy Senate President, and the Speaker and Deputy Speaker have been determined and the holders have resumed their responsibilities. The remaining offices to complete the leadership of the two chapters is yet to be done”.

Though he confirmed that both the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Deputy as well as the Speaker paid him courtesy visits recently, it seems the issues of the principal offices were not discussed, as Adamu insisted that the announcement made by Akpabio and Abbas never emanated the party.

According to him, the meeting will also receive the list of the newly constituted Caucus of the party as well as the audited account of the party in the last one year, adding that the audited Account of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC has been submitted to INEC as required by law.

He called on the Progressive Governors to come forward with advice that will sustain the progress made by the party and reduce friction.

Continuing, “But, I am just hearing as a rumour now from the online media that there have been some announcements in the Senate and House of Representatives. The national headquarters of the party of the NWC has not given any such information or communicated about the choice of offices.

“And until we formally resolve and communicate with them in writing which is the norm and practice, it is not our intention to break away from traditions. So whatever announcement is done either the President of the Senate, Deputy Senate President, Speaker or Deputy Speaker, is not from this secretariat.

“We are going to formally inform you that we are going to have a caucus, and for quite a time, there has been no caucus in place. The caucus has been reconstituted according to the constitution of APC and we will be discussing that with you, as governors, you know your states more than we know it. Even if we come from the same state, the leadership is in your hands as governors.

“We will hear your advice and then see how we can ensure that we comply with the provisions of the constitution of the party.

“We hope that we will be receiving some reports from the Progressive Governors Forum, NGF, Chairman, or his representative, to get to know about your feelings and what is going on.

“And what is your thinking on what to do to improve the chances of the party and therefore reduce the problems and bickering that we have been hearing from time to time? Then we will have time by the grace of God permitting, we will have interactions.

“Along with the caucus, the National Advisory Council will give you the list that has been prepared and make sure that every state is represented. And we will give you the knowledge of it and advice. You will also be given the benefits of all the detailed accounts from April 2022 to April 2023. The PCC account has been audited and it has been submitted to the INEC by the party.

Akpabio names principal officers in the Senate

Meanwhile, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, during the House plenary announced the names of eight lawmakers as Senate Majority and Minority Leaders.

The Majority Leaders for the 10th Senate, who are four emerged from the ruling APC while the Minority Leaders were picked from various opposition parties.

Below is the list of the principal officers for the 10th Senate:

Majority Leaders:

Opeyemi Bamidele – Senate Majority Leader (Ekiti Central, APC);

Dave Umahi – Deputy Majority Leader (Ebonyi South, APC);

Ali Ndume – Chief Whip (Borno South, APC) and

Lola Ashiru – Deputy Whip (Kwara South, APC)

Also the Minority Leaders are: Mwadkwon Davou – Senate Minority Leader (Plateau North, PDP);

Kamorudeen Olarere – Deputy Minority Leader (Osun West, PDP);

Darlington Nwokeocha – Senate Minority Whip (Abia Central, LP)

and Rufai Hanga – Deputy Minority Whip ( Kano Central, NNPP).

Abbas announces House of Reps principal officers.

Similarly, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt Hon Tajudeen Abbas on Tuesday named eight members of the Green Chamber as principal officers of the 10th Assembly of the House.

In two separate letters signed by both majority and minority caucuses of the House, the Speaker announced the principal officers for the 10th House of Representatives, as It resumes plenary after the Sallah holiday.

As a tradition, after the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly and election of the presiding officer and his deputy, the Speaker constituted some adhoc committees to help in the running of the House pending when the standing committees would be constituted.

Speaker Abbas read the letter from the Minority Caucus and the APC at the plenary.

He said, “According to the standing rules that members of the minority party shall nominate the Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Whip and Deputy Minority Whip, all coming from the minority parties in the House.

“While for the minority parties, Hon.Kingsley Chinda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader is Hon Ozodinobi George of the Labour Party, Minority Whip is Hon Ali Issa also of the PDP and Deputy Minority Whip is Hon. Ali Madaki of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The Speaker also announced Hon.Prof Julius Ihonvbere as Majority Leader, Halims Abdullahi Deputy Majority Leader, Hon Bello Kumo Chief Whip and Hon Adewumi Onanuga as Deputy Chief Whip

Onanuga is the only female in the House leadership.

Senate President urges lawmakers to focus on interest of Nigerians

Similarly, the President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday urged lawmakers to focus on legislating on issues that would promote the best interest of Nigerians.

He made the call in his opening remarks on resumption of Senate from its two weeks recess.

He said there were enormous challenges facing the nation, adding that it was time for lawmakers to get working with the aim of stabilising the country.

This, he said, would be done through adequate support for the current administration of President Bola Agmed Tinubu to ensure rapid economic growth.

He said the President’s action so far, signaled indices of economic growth in less than 20 days in office.

He said: “It is against this background that I call on the National Assembly to work together closely and put our citizens first before any primordial sentiments or agenda.

“At an auspicious time like this, the entire country has entrusted on us, the responsibility of oversight functions and representations at all levels aimed at shaping the polity.

“This is aimed at making legislations that will impact positively on the lives of our people and bring about renewed hope and a rebirth of a new Nigeria.”

Akpabio advised members to be focused on the expectations of their constituents.

“As we resume work today, I want us to focus on what brought us here; I want us to focus on expectations of our constituents.

“Let us embrace the diversity that enriches our legislative body as there are almost seven political parties that constitute members in this 10th Senate.

“Our differences in opinion, backgrounds and ideologies notwithstanding , should assist us to bring out the best in us.

“Everyone with a common destiny should strive to ensure that the Nigerian people feel the impact of the 10th Senate.”