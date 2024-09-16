Crisis brews in Enugu community over gruesome murder of 7 youths, allegation of an ‘evil shrine’

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Without immediate intervention from relevant authorities, a serious breakdown of law and order looms following the alleged murder of seven youths from Aku community by members of Ikolo community, all situated in the Igboetiti local government area of Enugu State

While this crisis might be rooted in a long-standing land conflict, the current episode began on August 1, 2024, when three youths—Frank Nnamdi Didigwu, Chibuike Nnadi, and Obiora Dugwu—visited a well-known traditional healer and herbalist in Ikolo in search of herbal medicine for Frank’s critically ill mother. They have not been seen since.

Worried by their disappearance, the community organized a search party to locate the missing youths.

Reports indicate that this team was reportedly ambushed by armed members of the Ikolo community, allegedly led by their Neighborhood Watch group, resulting in the death of four individuals and various injuries to others from gunshot wounds and machete cuts.

The four young men allegedly killed by gunfire are Sunday Nwaihuagu, Chukwueroke Ozota, Ikem Odeh, and Olasie Chukwuka.

Meanwhile, Chinecherem Damin Attah and his mother, Benedeth Attah, sustained severe injuries and are receiving treatment at the Federal Orthopedic Hospital in Enugu after initial care at Parklane Specialist Hospital.

In an interview with visiting journalists, Ike Ozor, Esq., representing the Aku Diewa Lawyers’ Forum, stated that the “killings and the disappearance of the three boys were completely unprovoked.”

He emphasized that “the three missing individuals and the four who were shot dead in Ikolo are from Amankpo village in Ihekwu-Enu Autonomous Community, which has no land or boundary disputes with Ikolo.

This indicates that the victims were killed without any provocation, as there is no ongoing conflict between Amankpo village or any other Aku village and Ikolo.”

Providing historical context regarding land ownership, Barr. Ozor explained that “the Ikolo community were customary tenants paying ground rent to Lelegu village in Aku within the Akutara Enu Autonomous Community.

In 1943, the Ikolo community challenged Lelegu village’s claims over the land occupied by Ikolo at the Customary Court in Ogbede. The court ruled in favour of Lelegu village, confirming their ownership of the land, and established that the community bordering Lelegu along that area is Ukehe, at a location known as Onu-Ogwu-be-egbocha.”

“Unsatisfied with this judgment, the Ikolo community appealed to the Customary Court of Appeal in Igbodo, which reaffirmed the lower court’s decision on May 16, 1943, stating that Ikolo has no boundary with Lelegu and confirming Lelegu’s boundary with Ukehe at Onu-Ogwu-be-egbocha.”

“In 1976, the Ikolo community again attempted to encroach on Lelegu village’s land beyond their designated boundaries as tenants.

In response, Igbo-Etiti Local Government established an arbitration committee led by the late HRH Igwe John U. Nwodo.”

“The committee ruled in their verdict No. JUN/314/VOL. 1/A dated April 18, 1978, instructing Ikolo to adhere to the limits set by Lelegu village and to refrain from crossing those boundaries.”

Barr. Ozor asserted that “the Ikolo community has disregarded the decisions of the Customary Court of Ogbede, the Customary Court of Appeal in Igbodo-Opi, and the arbitration committee’s verdict, continuing to occupy and claim ownership of the land while unleashing violence against our people.”

Regarding the broader Ikolo community’s culpability for the killings, Barr. Ozor insisted that these attacks are sanctioned by their elders, who fabricate lies about the Aku community, claiming we have killed their people while failing to identify even one victim among their ranks.

He appealed to the government to ensure justice is served by compelling the Ikolo community to reveal the whereabouts of their three missing brothers and hold accountable those responsible for the deaths of the four victims.

Leading journalists to the shrine, which features a deep valley over 20 feet, Obinna Joseph Ugwuanyi, who was part of the search party that was attacked, stated, “This is the shrine we discovered on August 5 while searching for our missing brothers.”

“When we came here that day, we found bloodstains on three stones and clothing scattered around the shrine.”

He alleged that the valley at the shrine is called Ogwugwu n’eri Aku (the valley that swallows Aku people) and is where the bodies of their people are discarded by the Ikolo community after being sacrificed to their deity.

A section of the over 20 feet valley in the shrine

He called on the government to intervene and ensure the shrine was dismantled.

Similarly, Joel Ejiofor, the president of the Aku Youths General Assembly, stated that the current wave of killings is just one of many attacks their people have faced, with even their leaders falling victim.

“In November 2017, they ambushed our people, shooting many young men. They also destroyed the farm of our former local government chairman, Ogbonna Idike, killing numerous animals. The state government is aware of this incident.

“In 2021, the attacks continued, resulting in the destruction of many homes. Individuals like Dr. Iyke Mbah and Emeka Eya were among those affected by that unprovoked violence. On November 1, 2023, the same Ikolo youths returned to Idike’s farm, ruined it, and injured several workers.

“On January 9, 25, and 26, 2024, the attacks persisted. A man named Kenneth Mbah is their most recent victim, having narrowly escaped being sacrificed at the very shrine we are protesting against.

“We are a peaceful people, and that is why we are calling on the government to step in and put an end to these heinous acts.”

A representative of the women, Mrs. Igbonekwu Francisca, condemned the acts as barbaric, emphasizing that there is no justification for the loss of these lives.

“This is simply an attack on the Aku people by the Ikolo community, and we implore the government to assist us and prevent further bloodshed in our community

Meanwhile, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has given security agencies in the state 48 hours to fish out the killers of the Chairman of Ogbete Main Market Traders Association, OMMATA, Chief Stephen Aniagu, vowing that no one would commit such heinous crime in the state under his watch and go scot-free.

He also commiserated with the deceased’s family and OMMATA.

Recall that Aniagu was gunned down by yet-to-be-identified assailants on the outskirts of Enugu metropolis, on Saturday evening.

Reacting to the development on Sunday, Mbah said, “My heart grieves over the brutal murder of the Chairman of OMMATA, the late Chief Stephen Aniagu. This is a sad loss, not only to OMATTA as a body but also to the entire state.

“In the meantime, I have directed security agencies in the state to produce his killers within 48 hours. As we have always maintained, and every merchant of death or criminal in the state ought to know by now, that we have demonstrated the capacity to bring them to book. We have the will, technology, and resources to pursue, track down, overtake, and defeat such workers of wickedness.

“Therefore, those who committed this atrocity have bitten more than they can chew. They have murdered sleep, hence neither they nor the government and security agencies will sleep until all the perpetrators are captured and justice is served in accordance with the law sooner than later.

“I urge Ndi Enugu to go about their lawful businesses, for the security of lives and property remains our priority as a government. Those who have decided to test our resolve will meet their Waterloo like others before them,” Mbah warned.

Commiserating with Chief Aniagu’s family, community, and OMMATA, the governor noted that the late market leader served his community, the association, and Enugu State creditably.

“The Government and people of Enugu State grieve with them. But I urge them to find solace in the service he rendered to our dear state and the fact that his killers will never go scot-free. It is a promise,” he concluded.

