Criminalities now static in Ondo, Amotekun raises alarm, parade 21 suspects 

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Apparently miffed by the increased waves of criminal activities, the Ondo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun)has expressed the determination of the Agency to tackle the menace headlong.

This is just as 21 suspected criminals from various local governments in the state were paraded on Tuesday at the Amotekun headquarters in Akure, the state capital.

According to Amotekun Commander, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, “criminal activities are now static. The more we device means of check-mating them, they also move forward but i know by the grace of god and the support of Ondo State people in the provision of credible and actionable information, we will get around it.

He pointed out that a typical example was the mode of operation of those specializing in the kidnap and stealing of Okada.

His words” We have earlier on advised the people not to patronize Okada riders that use hoods to cover their heads, only leaving spaces for their eyes and nose, as those are known to be criminals, especially in the night.

Adeleye said they were able to break a syndicate that devised another means of dispossessing innocent Okada riders of their motorbikes.

He said: “Some of Okada riders have been killed. They use guns, heavy objects, and rather than mount the Okada, they ride beside the Okada and hit him on the head. So he falls and they pick the bike. Within minutes, the bike is dismembered and put in a sack and is taken out of the state. We were able to apprehend the mastermind from Benin and serious manhunt is ongoing for the accomplice”.

The Amotekun Commander warned Okada riders to be wary of who rides behind them, stressing that they actually engaged his operatives in a shootout to escape arrest.

He also spoke on those specialized on breaking into empty, unoccupied houses where the owners are not around.

Adeleye said: “They burgle and empty the house of everything sighted and it is sold round to various local governments, but we were able to retrieve some of them from the different local governments. I want to warn people who take pleasure in buying cheap second hand items to desist, as they will be taken as accomplices. If there is no ready market, it will discourage the vandals.

“Besides, there are another group that steals and extracts wires from houses and conduits, they melt the copper wires and sell them. We equally have suspected kidnappers apprehended around where ransom was paid. They have given us useful information”.

On the upsurge of criminal activities especially kidnapping along the borders of Ose, Edo, Akoko and Kogi axis, the Security Expert said Apart from the Governor’s directive that Amotekun Rangers should dominate and flush criminals from forests, they have devised security tactics to bring about relative peace at border local governments of Edo-Ondo, Edo-Kogi.

He promised that the results would be visible within few days.

Highlighting the various offences, he said “On law and order offences, we have 19 suspects, kidnapping, two suspects and all other elements did not happen within the few weeks under review.

“The implication is that Ondo state remains relatively peaceful despite pockets of robbery and kidnapping at the borders. We have Olanusi Adurayemi and Kabiru Mustapha, armed robbery suspects, Umaru Mohammed and Ahmadu Illiyan, suspected kidnappers. So, the 21 suspects are profiled and ready to proceed to court after investigations.

