Crime fighting: Police harp on collaboration, as New CP visits Army, NAF Chiefs in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Police in Rivers State said it is harping on collaboration with sister security agencies in combating crime and criminality in the State.

This is just as the newly deployed Commissioner of Police to the State, CP Bala Mustapha, accompanied by his management team, on Tuesday, paid a courtesy visit to the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Maj Gen Jamaal Abdussalam in his office.

The new Police Commissioner same day, also paid a visit to the Commander of the 115 Special Operations Group, Nigerian Air Force, Port Harcourt, Air Commodore A.H. Idris.

CP Mustapha, during the visits highlighted the importance of strengthening the existing collaborations between the Rivers State Police Command, the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force in combating crime in Rivers State.

He emphasized that the visits were aimed at fostering closer ties and enhancing the already robust cooperation between the three security agencies in the ongoing fight against crime and criminality in the state.

The Commissioner of Police reiterated his commitment to working in synergy with other sister agencies to ensure peace and security across Rivers State.

The CP reiterated that the police alone cannot tackle crime effectively, stressing the importance of working in close synergy with the military and other security agencies to maintain peace and order in the state.

Responding, the GOC, Maj. Gen Jamaal Abdulssalam commended the efforts of the Rivers State Police Command in its crime-fighting strategies and assured the CP of the military’s full cooperation in reducing crime to it’s barest minimum.

He emphasized that a harmonious relationship between all security agencies is crucial to ensuring a peaceful environment and that in the event of any security breakdown, all agencies would share responsibility.

Additionally, the GOC highlighted the availability of the military’s training facilities, which could be utilized by the police if needed, as well as social facilities such as their mess.

Similarly, the NAF Commander, Commodore A.H. Idris, while speaking in his office during the visit on him, expressed his appreciation to the police and reaffirmed the Nigerian Air Force’s continued support for the them.

He recounted the pivotal role played by the Air Force, referencing the use of their helicopter during the operation following the tragic death of late SP Bako Angbashim, which led to the successful monitoring and apprehension of criminals from their hideouts.

The NAF Commander assured CP Mustapha that his personnel remain ready to assist in ensuring a crime-free state.

Meanwhile, the new Commissioner of Police has assured the public that the Rivers State Police Command, in partnership with the Air Force, the army and other key security stakeholders, will continue to work tirelessly to protect lives and property, ensuring that peace prevails across the state.