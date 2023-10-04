Crime: FCT Police arrest 14 over false alarm on disappearance of male organs, parade other suspects

.As CP urges residents to shun ‘kabukabu’ for public transport

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Federal Capital Territory FCT Police Command in the discharge of its unwavering commitment to the noble goal of protecting life and property of the FCT residents on Tuesday paraded arrested notorious criminal suspects on the heinous crimes of drug selling, armer robbery, car theft, culpable homicide and organ harvesting charges.

FCT Police Commissioner CP Haruna G Garba gave the breakdown of the arrested suspects and crimes at a press briefing at the Command’s Headquarters in Abuja

On arrest of drug selling criminals, he informed that October 1, 2023 at about 0405hrs, Police operatives from Mabushi Division carried out raid of criminal hideout at Gishiri village.

A total of thirty- six (36) bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered. In the same operation, one Bello Ahmed AKA Wizzy Bola, a notorious and wanted armed robber terrorizing Gishiri Village and its environs was arrested. Suspect will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.

On arrest of four armed robbery suspects he said that on September 15, 2023 Police operatives from Mabushi Division acting on credible intelligence trailed and arrested four suspected armed robbers namely; Oluwatobi Precious (an ex-convict), Theophilous Elkana, Ibrahim Usman and Umar Ibrahim (ex-convict) close to Destination Hotel Bannex.

Preliminary investigation revealed that suspects robbed motorists of their phones while on traffic jam around Mobil filing station, Mabushi and zoomed off in a getaway golf car. Suspects confessed to the crime, while the said Golf car with Reg. No. DKA 288 RY, grey in colour, iphone 14 pro max and several ATM cards bearing different names and substance suspected to be cocaine were recovered from them. Suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.

Furthermore, acting on actionable intelligence, police operatives from Lugbe Division arrested one Emmanuel Abraham aka Mosquito, a wanted and notorious armed robber/cultist linked to various cases of armed robbery/culpable homicide and other cult activities within Lugbe and environs. The suspect whose cohorts are presently in prison for robbery of one Mrs Abiodun Okunde, since 29th October, 2020 will equally be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.

Still on the same day and acting on credible intelligence, Police operatives from Kabusa Division trailed and arrested one Adamu Idris aka Idi, a wanted and notorious kingpin responsible for series of kidnapping around Galadimawa/Apo, Lokogoma and Kabusa axis.

The suspect who was sighted at Okada junction Kabusa, took to his heels, was given a hot chase and apprehended by police operatives.

During interrogation, suspect confessed to being a member of a 5-Man gang who are currently at large. Suspect is cooperating with the police to apprehend other gang members and will be charged to court soon.

Again on September 27, 2023 a team of detectives from Anti-Violent Crime Section of the command in a swift operation arrested four armed robbery suspects namely; Anthony Oko, Monday Ruben, Fidelis Garba and Olaniyi Emmanuel, all males of Keffi, Nasarawa State, Utako and Asokoro in FCT. The suspects freely confessed to be members of armed robbery gang that operates within the FCT.

One Browning English made pistol with four rounds of 9mm live ammunition, one Ford car, gray in colour with Reg. No. BUU 281 TG (Plateau State). Ten (10) wrist watches, nine (9) cell phones, two (2) long knives, five (5) female hand bags, one (1) hammer, one (1) POS machine, and eight (8) power banks were all recovered from the suspects.

In a similar development, on September 21, 2023, one Abubakar Usman of opposite Estate Galadimawa reported at Kabusa Division that two persons later identified as Auwal Wada and Suleiman Hassan of Galadimawa village threatened to kidnap him and his entire family if he failed to offer them Seven Million Naira (#7,000,000) ransom.

However, an agreement was reached that he would pay five million Naira (#5,000,000). The police operatives from Kabusa laid a siege at the point of collection in a bush around Shereti village. The two suspects emerged to collect the ransom and were promptly arrested. This has been the modus operandi of the suspects as they have successfully robbed their victims in the past. The suspects will be arraigned in court soon.

Moreover, Police operatives from Apo Division responded swiftly to a distress call that robbery operation was going on around Gudu market, that on getting to the scene, it turned out that two (2) hoodlums who later came to be identified as Onyedikachi Chukwu and Uche Obi were trying to rob a POS operator of his money.

The two suspects were promptly arrested on the act and confessed to being members of black axe cult AKA Aye confraternity. Two (2) locally made pistols with two (2) rounds of live cartridges were recovered from them. Suspects will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.

On the arrest of a culpable homicide suspect, on September 23,2023 at about 2115hrs, one Mohammed Rabiu ‘m’ of Nyanya reported at Karmo Division that on same date at about 2105hrs, he sent his boy one Benjamin to pick a phone charger for him from his car, when one Shaibu Ibrahim, attacked the said Benjamin and stabbed him severally on the body. The Police operatives from Karmo Division swiftly mobilized to the scene and rushed the victim to the hospital where he was later confirmed dead.

The suspect was arrested and the jack knife used in committing the crime was recovered from him. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and the complainant who sent Benjamin (the deceased) to pick his charger for him, actually has similar type of Toyota camry car, same colours and packed close to each other. The deceased mistook the suspect’s car for that of the complainant’s who sent him, hence tried to open the door when the suspect pounced on him without asking questions.

A similar breakthrough was made by the operatives on September 26, 2023, in the spirit of synergy and collaboration as the Brigade of Guard, Aguiyi Ironsi Cantonment Abuja handed over one Abdulrahman Abdulahi of Kaduna State to the Police Command.

The suspect and six others reportedly robbed a residence in Mabushi district, after forcefully subduing the security guard and carted away properties belonging to the occupants including; 3 mobile phones, 4 laptops and a Mercedes Benz 2019 model black in colour. The suspects on sighting the military personnel took to their heels while one Abdulrahman Abdullahi was arrested. A locally made pistol, jack-knife and charms claimed to be bullet proof were recovered. The suspect is in custody assisting the Police on how to get others arrested.

ARREST OF ARMED ROBBERY SUSPECTS

On 27/09/2023, Police operatives from CPS Division while on crime prevention patrol rescued one Ebere Alice, who boarded a Golf taxi from bullet junction heading to Mararaba. On reaching AYA axis, the driver and his gang members diverted and took her round central business district, robbed her of her belongings before dropping her off. The police operatives swung into action and gave the hoodlums a hot chase, halted the vehicle and arrested three suspects namely; Sylvester Attah the gang leader who has been into one chance robbery for the past three (3) years, Olalekan Salihu, and Gabriel Okwashi. The suspects confessed to the crime and the golf car with Reg. No TKP 624 AA used.

Similarly, Police team on October 1, 2023 from Mabushi Division acting on a credible intelligence arrested one Samuel Vincent a member of a robbery gang who specialises in robbing unsuspecting taxi passengers of their belongings. The suspect who was about to be lynched by angry mob before Police intervention alongside three others currently at large picked a woman (name unknown) from Karmo heading to Lugbe when they diverted the vehicle to Mabushi area and dispossessed the victim of her belongings. The suspect confessed to his involvement in the crime and the car used in perpetrating the crime has been recovered. Suspect is cooperating with the police on how to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

In this same altruistic disposition, Police operatives from Maitama Division in response to distress call arrested one Emmanuel Musa while four of his accomplice escaped. The suspect went to house 1 Tapeta street British Village, Wuse 2 and attempted to break open a container loaded with undisclosed items. A Mercedes Benz car C230 with Reg No. RBC 547 SF, one Generator and three (3) gas wielding cylinders were recovered from the suspect. Suspect will soon be arraigned in court.

At the same date and time, following a distress call about an ongoing robbery attack at Katampe Heights estate, police operatives from Mabushi Division swiftly mobilised to the scene. On sighting the police vehicle, the robbers took to their heels and were given a hot chase after which the police arrested one Aliyu Kabiru Abdulahi who confessed to have robbed three (3) apartments in the estate alongside seven others currently at large. A knife and several other gadgets including mobile phones and a laptop were recovered from him. Suspect will be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation.

On recovery of firearms, one Abubakar Barkar reported at Apo Division that while he was carrying out a renovation on his newly acquired apartment, in one of the empty flats, he discovered a carton inside the ceiling containing items that looks like rifles.

A team of Police detectives were drafted to scene and recovered two (2) assault AK 47 rifles and empty magazines from the carton. Investigation is ongoing with a view to locating the last occupant of the flat and the eventual owner of the rifles.

The FCT Police Command further said it has recorded over ten (10) cases of alleged disappearance of male organs across the Territory and the escalating incidents of mob action by irate youths. It takes the intervention of the Police Command to prevent the loss of life and property and restore law and order. Fourteen (14) suspects who claimed that their male organ has disappeared were taken to the Hospital where the Medical Doctor confirmed that their male organs are intact and active.

Consequently, they were charged to court for giving false information and inciting public disturbance.

The Police Command appeals to FCT parents and guardians to warn their wards and children to desist from raising false alarm. In addition, they are enjoined not to resort to jungle justice or mob action as innocent lives may be lost in the process.

The Commissioner of Police CP Haruna Garba urges the residents of the FCT to be wary of the kind of vehicles they board.

He said that it is advised that they should board painted taxis from designated motor parks. It is risky to board an unpainted taxi otherwise known as ‘kabu-kabu’ as they may fall victims of these robbers known as one chance.

The Police Command helsman reiterated his commitment and willingness to always work with everyone to defeat crime in the Federal Capital Territory.

All the arrested suspects would be arriaigned in the nation’s court of law at the conclusion of investigation of these crimes by the Police authorities.