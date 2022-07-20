Credibility Group condemns’ Hate Inciting Promo On Arise Tv’

The President of Credibility Group, Chief Goddy . Uwazurike condemned and request for immediate withdrawal a recent Hate Inciting Promo Advert On Arise Tv .

The group stated this in a letter cited by Daily Champion which was addressed to the Director, Center for Democracy And Development ,Abuja, Nigeria.

The letter read thus ‘’Credibility Group condemns, without any reservation, your promo/advert on Arise TV where one Mr. Okoronko and his friend talk about the dangers of fake news.’’

‘’Sir, on the surface, it looks like you are condemning fake news but in reality it is an unmistakable and subtle slur on Igbo people. The name mentioned and the voices are clearly Igbo. This is not only hateful but an incitement against Igbo people as fake news bearers. We have been waiting to see other campaigns mimicking other tribes but it seems the wait is in vain.’’

‘’Sir, Credibility demands that you withdraw this stereotyping campaign of yours. Where you ignore us, we shall up the ante to the appropriate quarters.’’ The statement reads.