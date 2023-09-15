Creative Designers Guide Of Nigeria Nollywood Pays Courtesy Visit To Edo NUJ

From Chris Tony Akhabue

The Creative Designers Guide Of Nigeria Nollywood, earlier today paid a courtesy visit on the Edo NUJ Council.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Mrs Joy Osawaru Akindele, the national President of the group said that the visit has became imperative for the group to officially familiarise itself with the leadership and members of the Edo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists.

According to her, ” Creative Designers Guide Of Nigeria Nollywood is the power behind Nollywood. Most times you may not see us on your screen but we are behind the camera even though most of us are actors as well.

“We make the actors to get into character and enhance their good delivery. We make the Stars to shine. Our guide is unique among the guides and associations in the movie industry.

“We are Make-up Artists, Costume designers and Props. We make things happen. Before you see an actor or an actress in a particular costume it must have been designed and recommended by a costumier who defines what the actors or actress would wear for the roles designed for them in a particular movie.

“With our creative ingenuity, we create the kind of scenery we desire for a particular movie. Sometimes we go to the villages and sometimes we go to the bush to create a scene that befits the impression we need to create.

” We have been in existence now for the past 21 years and I am here in Benin city today as the new President of the body to come and formally solicit the support of Edo NUJ because one of my major focus as the new president is public visibility and we earnestly need the help of the media to be able to achieve this.

” Our inauguration will be coming up on the 29th of this month of September in Benin city and we are using the opportunity to invite all Edo Journalists and we are looking forward to seeing the full support of the Edo NUJ.

As an organization, one of our major preoccupation is to pull out young people from the streets and groom them to be socially responsible individuals in the society and at the moment we are in 15 states in Nigeria pulling out young people from the streets and grooming them to become responsible men and women in the society. We help them to abstain from the world of drugs and crime and we are seeking the collaboration of Edo NUJ to be able to accomplish more especially in our own state with the cooperation, collaboration and partnership of the government and relevant stakeholders.

Responding, the Edo state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Festus Alenkhe thanked the visiting group for bringing smiles to millions of homes across Nigeria particularly at this point in time when the nation and its inhabitants are going through excruciating period in our national life as a people.

He urged them to do more by creating scenes and movies to bring more smiles and laughter to more homes to reduce the incessant occurrence of depression and suicides.