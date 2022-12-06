Crack in PDP with half of NWC members frozen from campaign

….As group accuses National Chairman, NOS of northern agenda

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is presently enmeshed in crisis over the composition of the party presidential campaign organization.

Some stakeholders in the party have raised alarm over alleged exclusion of some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) from the party presidential campaign organization.

The stakeholders accused the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorcha Ayu and the National Organizing Secretary (NOS), Umar Bature as the brain behind the exclusion and the crisis rocking the party.

Specifically, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) youths under the aegis of South South Youth Vanguard, pointed out that Ayu is running a Northern agenda in the party.

The PDP youths, in a statement by its National Chairman, James Efe Akpofure, expressed concern that Ayu is not carrying members of the NWC along, adding that his administration has polarized the party.

The group said that while the other members of the NWC are not involved in the campaign, Ayu and Bature are everywhere with the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

The group noted that the like of Financial Secretary, Publicity Secretary, National Treasurer, National Secretary, National Auditor, National Vice Chairman, South- South, amongst other members have been neglected from the campaign.

The PDP Youth Vanguard also noted that the way the party National Chairman is carrying on with activities in the party is given stakeholders concern.

They warned that if Ayu and Bature failed to retrace their steps and carry every member of the NWC along, it would affect the party and its elections.