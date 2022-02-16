CP Echeng Echeng charges police operatives to sustain tempo on the onslaught against violent crimes in Anambra State

JONAS EZIEKE , Abuja

The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Police Command CP Echeng Echeng has charged Police Operatives of the Command to sustain and increase the tempo on the onslaught against crime in the State.

The CP gave this charge today February 14, 2022 while reacting to the successful repel of an attack in the late hours of yesterday on Aguata and Neni Divisional Headquarters.

The Operatives demobilize four of the armed hoodlums and recover 17pieces of 7.62mm live ammunition for Ak 47rifle, 107 pics of expended 7.62mm ammunition for Ak47 rifle, 7 pics of expended cartridges for pump action, 10 pieces of expended 7.62mm long for Lar rifle, one big hammer, 3 phones and a wallet containing ID’s and some ATM cards.

Preliminary information according to the Command’s spokesman DSP Toochi Ikenga revealed that one out of three of the demobilized miscreants, now late Mr Onyebuchi Okoye “M” 34years, who led the attack on Aguata Divisional headquarters was arrested earlier on 4th November, 2021 with a revolver pistol and six 9mm ammunition by Police Operatives.

He was charged to court for conspiracy to commit felony and unlawful possession of firearms under section 495 of the criminal code and on 21/01/2022 was granted bail by the Court.

Also in Neni division, the gunmen fled the scene due to the superior fire of the police operatives on duty. The both stations are intact and no arm was lost.

The Police boss while reiterating the unwavering commitment of the Command towards weeding out unrepentant criminal elements, enjoins law-abiding citizens of the State to remain vigilant and continue to support the Command in the fight against acts of crime and criminality.

