CP Bennett C Igwe Assumes Duty as 31st Commissioner of Police FCT Command.

-as he promises to ensure Safety of all without fear or favour.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The new Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth C. IGWEH mni, has assumed duty as the 31st Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory.

The CP who took over from AIG Haruna G. Garba psc, following the latter’s promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police is a thorough bread and highly operational Police Officer whose experience is believed to come in handy in the fight against criminality in FCT.

CP Benneth C. Igweh mni, was born on the 7th of October, 1968. He hails from Akatta Oru-East LGA, Imo State, Nigeria. He attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State, where he bagged a Bachelor of Science Degree in Estate Management. His quest for further educational qualification made him bag a Masters Degree in Business Administration in the same university.

CP Igweh was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1996, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of

Police and was trained at the prestigious Police

Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

The CP has served in the Nigeria Police Force in several Operational, Administrative, and Intelligence capacity. Before his redeployment as the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth C. Igweh mni was the commander Special Intervention Squad (SIS) FHQ, Abuja.

While addressing Senior Officers of the Command in the maiden meeting of his administration, the CP tasked officers to be dutiful, and to wake up to their responsibilities, as his administration will have zero tolerance for laxity. He further stated that his administration will be characterized by nothing short of Policing in line with best Global practices, respect for fundamental Human Rights, visibility policing, and a proactive approach to security challenges in the Territory.

He equally urges the good people of the Territory to continue working with the Police in areas of intelligence gathering and other areas that might help strengthen the peace vis-a-vis the security framework in the Territory.