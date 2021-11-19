COVID-19 vaccination: 2million doses ready for citizens…Osun is one of t8 leading states in Nigeria  –WHO

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that Osun is one of the eight leading States in Nigeria in terms of Covid-19 vaccination.

WHO lauded the Administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for taking the health of the people of the State as the topmost priority, saying the Organisation would support the State to ensure adequate vaccination campaign exercise in its efforts to ensure that the citizens and residents get vaccinated.

This is even as Governor Oyetola flagged off mass vaccination campaign against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic in the State, disclosing that another batch of 2 million doses of the vaccine had been made available for the citizens.

Addressing the people at the flag-off ceremony, held at Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo, the Osun State Coordinator, World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Bello Ahmed, said the support was in view of the state’s commitment toward the provision of quality and functional healthcare delivery across the nooks and crannies of the State.

“We are very happy that Osun is holding this flag- off. We are proud of the government for its commitment to ensuring adequate healthcare delivery.

“Osun is among the 8 leading States in Covid-19 vaccination, and for the mass vaccination campaign, the World Health Organisation is supporting all the 8 leading states,” he added.

Flagging off the mass vaccination campaign, Oyetola said the initiative was necessary as part of efforts to curb the scourge and rid Osun of the menace.

He also disclosed that the State had vaccinated about 300,000 citizens.

Represented by his Deputy, Mr. Benedict Alabi, Governor Oyetola described the move as a noble way to further improve the health and wellbeing of the people saying, “this is another strategy being put in place to curb the COVID-19 scourge in our dear State.”

He urged the citizens and residents to take maximum advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated just as he implored community leaders, stakeholders, women and religious leaders to assist in mobilising all eligible persons to avail themselves of this golden opportunity of receiving the Covid-19 vaccination which has been tested and found to be trusted, safe and efficacious in protecting the people.

“We took delivery of the first set of Covid 19 Vaccines, 64,240 doses of Astra Zeneca, on the night of Tuesday, 9th March 2021.

“The Health Workers at the Isolation Centre, followed by Mr. Governor was the first to take the vaccines on Wednesday, 10th March. This set the pace for the vaccination of health workers and other frontlines in the State, at no cost to the recipients.

“We took delivery of 47,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine and had the Flag Off Ceremony on the 24th of August this year.

“In my speech on that occasion, I did promise that the Federal Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) were making efforts to get the vaccines for the rest of the populace.

“I am happy to announce that about 2 million doses of Covid Vaccines have been allocated to the State and all eligible persons that are yet to be vaccinated now have access to the vaccines.

“With our total population standing at over 5Million, and about 50% of this being in the 18 years and above age bracket, the greater part of the target population is yet to be vaccinated.

“Our health workers, as well as adhoc staff, have been specially trained for this purpose.

“Fixed Posts at our primary, secondary and tertiary health facilities, including outreach Posts in places outside the health facilities and special locations like Churches, Mosques, Markets and Malls will be used.

“I, therefore, enjoin all the good people of Osun of ages 18 and above who are either partially vaccinated or yet to be vaccinated to take advantage of this opportunity,” he added.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman, Osun State Primary Healthcare Board, Hon. Adeleke Oyeleke Ogunsola, said the performance of the Administration of Governor Oyetola in all sectors has been nothing short of astronomical, especially in the area of health with much focus on healthcare delivery at the grassroots.

He said, “Mr. Governor never gets tired of our incessant needs, always granting prompt approval to requests for counterpart funds for all our health programmes among other things.

“Our State has been involved in vaccination against the deadly Covid-19 since the 10th of March this year. The immense support being given to healthcare delivery in general and the Covid-19 vaccination specifically, coupled with the energetic and enthusiastic approach of the health workers, had placed our State among the top three best performing States in the Covid-19 vaccination exercise.”

In their separate remarks, the representatives of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Modupeola Oyesiji, and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Mr. Chima Orji, urged the residents to get vaccinated and begin to spread the gospel of the vaccines across the nooks and crannies of the State.

The occasion was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji; Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu; Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Dr. ‘Siji Olamiju; market women leaders, artisans among others.

For a better society