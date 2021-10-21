COVID-19: No vaccination card, no access to office in Ondo from Nov. 1

With increasing efforts by the government to vaccinate more Edo residents with the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, the state has continued to record a decline in the number of confirmed cases, recording no new cases in the last 72 hours.

Head of Edo State COVID-19 Case Management, Dr. Osagie Ebomwonyi, disclosed this during the daily virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Taskforce, chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Ebomwonyi said the state also confirmed the death of one more person from the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), urging residents to endeavour to get the full dose of COVID-19 vaccination in order to get protection against the virus.

According to him, “Our effort at vaccinating the majority of Edo citizens with the COVID-19 vaccines is already yielding positive gains as infections from the virus have continued to reduce.

“In the last 72 hours, we recorded no COVID-19 infection from the 420 samples collected within the 72-hour timeframe, with nine discharges and a test positivity rate of zero percent. We also confirmed another COVID-19-related death, involving a 65-year-old female reported from ISTH.”

Noting that the state has intensified the vaccination of more residents to contain the pandemic, protect citizens and achieve herd immunity against the virus, the case manager said the state’s vaccination team is visiting markets in the metropolis, where mobilization and sensitization is being done to increase vaccine uptake.

“To sustain the gains recorded in the fight against this common enemy of mankind, it is necessary for all citizens to get vaccinated and ensure strict compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions against the spread of the disease. This will ensure that Edo people are safe and protected from the deadly pandemic,” he stated.

For a better society