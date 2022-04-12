Covid-19: FG receives over 3m J&J vaccines from Italian govt

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Federal government yesterday received over three million doses of Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccines from the government of Italy to boost the ongoing battle against COVID-19 in the country.

Speaking at the event which took place at the headquarters of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in Abuja, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo representative of the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO,) said the Italian government has been at the forefront of COVID-19 response through funding and equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility.

The WHO representative said the donation marked another remarkable example of global solidarity in action to end the Covid 19 pandemic, while, thanking the Italian Government for the contribution to end the pandemic in the country..

Further commending the Italian government for the donation, the WHO representative said the Johnson and Johnson vaccines has come at the right time after the re-launching of the optimized SCALES strategy on the 22nd February 2022 with theme “One shot COVID-19 Vaccine for EverView.

He maintained that the SCALES 2.0 aimed at providing an opportunity for the single dose COVID-19 vaccine to be rolled out in the states.

He.said the donated vaccines will go a long way in boosting the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

The WHO representative explained that, available data shows that the introduction of the single dose vaccine has provided the opportunity for more eligible persons to become fully vaccinated,

He said WHO and partners will continue to lead and manage the COVAX pillar of ACT-Accelerator, providing end-to-end integrated support for the global vaccination targets.

The WHO representative added that out of the COVID-19 doses that have so far been received in the country, over 96% have been received through the COVAX facility.

He further reiterated that WHO and partners will continue to provide support to the government delivery of vaccination programmes