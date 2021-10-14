COVID-19 3rd wave: Edo records one more death of unvaccinated person, 13 new cases

Edo State has confirmed the death of one more person who has not taken the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, with the government restating the need for all citizens to get vaccinated in order to remain safe and healthy.

Head of Edo State COVID-19 Case Management, Dr. Osagie Ebomwonyi disclosed this during the daily virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Taskforce, chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He noted that the new death raised the total number of mortalities recorded in the third wave of the pandemic to 92, adding that 13 new cases were also reported across the state.

According to him, “Edo, in the last 24 hours, collected 71 samples and recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases, 87 discharges and one more COVID-19 related death, with 166 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centres across the state.

“The mortality is that of an unvaccinated 53-year-old male, reported from the Irrua Specialist Hospital (ISTH). 10 of the new COVID-19 cases were reported at ISTH, with three confirmed from rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) across the state.”

Urging citizens to embrace the vaccination exercise to get full protection against the virus, Ebomwonyi said the government has intensified the rollout of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccines across the state’s 18 local government areas to achieve herd immunity against the virus and contain the third wave of the pandemic.

The case manager further stated: “As the government intensifies the vaccination of residents, among other measures to contain the pandemic and ensure the health of citizens, we urge everyone to complement the government’s efforts by getting vaccinated and complying with all non-pharmaceutical interventions to contain the virus, because it is the safest way to defeat the pandemic.”

