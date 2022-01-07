Coutinho close to agreeing Villa loan move

Philippe Coutinho is close to agreeing on a loan move to Aston Villa.

Coutinho has made a decision over his future and an announcement is expected on Friday.

Aston Villa were understood to be one of two Premier League sides keen to sign Coutinho, who wants to return to England and play regular football.

Coutinho is understood to be more than willing to sign for Villa, who are 13th in the Premier League, as he sees them as an ambitious club that are building something special for the future.

The Brazil midfielder knows manager Steven Gerrard well having spent two-and-a-half years with him at Liverpool and is said to already know a lot about Villa and their squad.

Our sources have told us that there is also a chance Coutinho could return to Liverpool this month and he would be happy to return to Anfield.

However, it is understood Liverpool will not be pursuing a move for the 29-year-old during the January transfer window.

Coutinho was signed by Barcelona from Liverpool for a club-record £146m in January 2018, but he has struggled to hold down a first-team place at the Nou Camp and spent the 2019/20 season on loan at Bayern Munich.

There were up to six English clubs in the race to sign Coutinho earlier this week, but there are now only two serious contenders fighting it out for the midfielder.

Gerrard is a big admirer of Coutinho, but he refused to be drawn on the prospect of signing his former team-mate at Thursday’s news conference ahead of Monday’s FA Cup third-round tie at Manchester United.

“Sixty-three caps for Brazil, a serial winner, was incredible at Liverpool, so I can understand why he’s linked to a lot of football clubs,” said Gerrard.

“I can understand why a lot of supporters up and down the country are speaking about him. I don’t think you get a nickname as a magician if you’re not a special footballer, so he’s someone I have an incredible amount of respect for.

“But I don’t want to add to any speculation, because he belongs to Barcelona.”