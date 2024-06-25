Champion Newspapers Limited
Courtesy visit to Creative, Entertainment Group of Lagos Chamber of Commerce , industry by Legendary Nigerian singer, Bright Chimezie held in Lagos

L-r ...Director-General/Chief Executive Officer  Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). Dr. Chinyere Almona; President, (LCCI) Gabriel Idahosa;  Legendary Nigerian singer, Bright Chimezie; Chairperson (LCCI) Creative and  Entertainment Group, Dr. Ngozi Omambala;  during the  Courtesy Visit to Creative and Entertainment Group of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry by  Legendary Nigerian singer, Bright Chimezie ,held in Lagos on 24/6/2024... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r… A Lawyer, Mr  Chukwudi Chimezie;  Director-General/Chief Executive Officer  Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). Dr. Chinyere Almona; President, (LCCI) Gabriel Idahosa;   Legendary Nigerian singer, Bright Chimezie; Chairperson (LCCI) Creative and   Entertainment Group, Dr. Ngozi Omambala and  Mr Charles Uwaekwe.

L-r… Legendary Nigerian singer, Bright Chimezie; exchanging greetings with President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Dr (LCCI) Gabriel Idahosa.

L-r… Director, Membership Relations (LCCI) Abosede Okeyemi A Lawyer, Mr  Chukwudi Chimezie;  Director-General/Chief Executive Officer  Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). Dr. Chinyere Almona; President, (LCCI) Gabriel Idahosa;   Legendary Nigerian singer, Bright Chimezie; Chairperson (LCCI) Creative and   Entertainment Group, Dr. Ngozi Omambala; Mr. Charles Uwaekwe; Mr Jesse Anumoka,  Mr Toby Nwanede, both from Superface  media ;  during the  Courtesy visit to Creative and Entertainment Group of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry by  Legendary Nigerian singer, Bright Chimezie ,held in Lagos on 24/6/2024… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

