Court sentences prophet, boyfriend to death by hanging over death of LASU student

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Osun State High Court sitting in Ikire, on Monday sentenced Prophet Philip Segun and Owolabi Adeeko to death by hanging over the murder of a final year student of Lagos State University, Favour Oladele.

The convicts in the case were Prophet Philip Segun (42) of Cherubim and Seraphim church, Solution Chapel, Ikoyi-Ile; Owolabi Adeeko (23), boyfriend of the deceased and Bola Adeeko (46), Owolabi’s mother who was convicted for eating human flesh.

Prophet Philip and Owolabi Adeeko were slammed with two counts charge of conspiracy and murder contrary to Section 324 and 319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Laws of Osun State, 2002.

The Prosecution team from the Ministry of Justice was led by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary Barrister Adekemi Bello and appeared alongside with Barr Ajibola Alade among others.

Barr Bello informed the court during the trial that convicts committed the offence on 8 of December, 2019 and arraigned in the court on 15th November, 2021.

During the trial, the prosecution counsel had called 9 witnesses including police investigating officer and also tendered several exhibits before the court.

Meanwhile, all the convicts testified in their respective defence without calling any other witness.

It would be recalled that Owolabi Adeeko and the Favour Duley Oladele (deceased) were both students of Lagos State University (LASU) where they met and had been friends for some months.

Barr Adekemi Bello told the Court how Owolabi lured Favour Oladele, his girlfriend on phone called on the 8th day of December, 2019 to come and meet his uncle at Ikoyi-Ile in Osun.

Before that day, the Owolabi Adeeko and his mother and Bola Adeeko had been at the Cherubim and Seraphim church, Solution Chapel, Ikoyi-Ile that belongs to Prophet Philip Segun seeking quick wealth (money ritual).

Miss Favour Daley (deceased) a girlfriend to Owolabi Adeeko left her residence in Mowe Ogun State, on invitation from Owolabi and arrived in Ikoyi-Ile, Osun State.

On her arrival, the Owolabis took Favour to Prophet Philip Segun’s church where she was killed and dismembered and her heart was cooked for Bola Adeeko to eat to get wealth while some other parts of the body was used to make “victory soap” for the Bola Adeeko as well.

Solicitor General had also informed the Court how the Ogun State Police Command arrested the self-acclaimed prophet, Philip Segun alongside Owolabi over the killing of Daley-Oladele, a final year Sociology student, at the Lagos State University. After the arrest, Owolabi narrated how he used his girlfriend to prepare a ritual meal for money ritual

In his judgment, Honourable Justice Christiana Obadina said that prosecuting counsel has proved her case beyond a reasonable doubt and found Prophet Philip Segun and Owolabi Adeeko for nurder and conspiracy, while Bola Adeeko was convicted for eating human flesh which is contrary to the Law.

Adeshina Olaniyan Esq counsel to the accused pleaded to the court to temper justice with mercy.

Justice Obadina sentenced Prophet Philip Segun and Owolabi Adeeko to death by hanging for murder and 14 years imprisonment for conspiracy.

Meanwhile, Bola Adeeko, mother of Owolabi Adeeko was sentenced to two years imprisonment for eating human flesh.