Court sends Nnamdi Kanu back to DSS custody, adjourns till November

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Thursday lost his bid to be moved to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Kanu’s request to be moved from the Kuje Correctional Centre from the Department of State Service, DSS, facility was rejected by Justice Binta Nyako of the Abuja Federal High Court.

His counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, prayed the court to transfer the pro-Biafra agitator from the DSS custody to Kuje prison.

But the trial judge, Justice Nyako, rejected Ejiofor’s application.

This is the second time Kanu’s request has been turned down by the court.

In July, the IPOB leader had asked to be moved to the prison, alleging that he had been “subjected to mental and psychological torture” by the Department of State Services (DSS), a request which was turned down.

Justice Nyako consequently adjourned the matter till November 10 to hear the competency of the charges preferred against him by the Federal Government.

However, Nyako ordered that three people of Kanu’s choice should be allowed to visit him every Thursday.

 

 

