Court sacks ex-RCCG pastor as Soun of Ogbomoso

A High Court sitting in Ogbomoso in Oyo State has upturned the appointment of the new Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye.

The Oyo State High Court upturned the selection of Oba Olaoye as the Soun of Ogbomoso on Wednesday and ordered a fresh process.

Recall that Ogbomoso kingmakers shunned court order to install Olaoye as Soun in September, following approval given by the State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde.

The deposed Soun, who is a former Pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), passed through the necessary traditional rites before his installation as the paramount ruler of Ogbomoso.

He was proclaimed as His Imperial Majesty Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, the Orumogege III and the 30th Soun of Ogbomoso.

TNG reports position of Soun of Ogbomoso became vacant following the demise of Oba Jimoh Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, in December 2021 at the age of 95 after reigning for 48 years.

The selection of a new Soun had since become a court tussle.