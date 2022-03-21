Court sacks 20 members of C’River House of Assembly

. .Judgment heartwarming, PDP reacts

A political tsunami has hit Cross River State as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday sacked 20 members of the State House of Assembly for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers were formerly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who jumped ship with the state Governor, Professor Ben Ayade.

But unlike Ebonyi, the court judgment spared the Governor, Professor Ben Ayade.

In the judgement delivered by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, the court held that the lawmakers needed to vacate their seats since they had abandoned the party which brought them to power.

The Cross River State lawmakers joined Professor Ben Ayade in his defection to the APC in March 2021.

The judgement sacking them followed a suit filed by the PDP marked FHC/ABJ/CS/975/2021.

On March 8, 2022, a similar judgment was delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, which sacked the Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi, his deputy, Eric Igwe, and the 17 members of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

The lawmakers had on November 17, 2020, joined Umahi and his Deputy, Dr. Eric Kelechi Igwe, to move over to the APC.

The court held that the lawmakers, having abandoned the political party that sponsored them, could not transfer the mandate they obtained from the ballot to another political party.

Reacting, the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Cross River, Venatius Ikem, has expressed satisfaction with the judgement which he described as heartwarming.

His words:” it is a very heartwarming judgement and we commend the Judiciary for upholding the tenets of democracy.

“This is the kind of judgment that can sanitise the entire political process and we welcome it wholeheartedly.

“For us, we have won the judgment and we shall follow the necessary judicial processes for them to vacate the seats and we shall also take steps to adequately replace them accordingly.

“For us, it’s to begin to prepare for replacement for those seats, we have to meet to take decision, it is imperative we replace all those who the court has vacated immediately,” he said.