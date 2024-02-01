Court remands truck driver for allegedly killing nine on the Ojuelegba bridge

ARINZE NWAFOR, Lagos

An Ikeja High Court has ordered the further remand in a correctional centre of a truck driver over the alleged involuntary manslaughter of nine persons on Ojuelegba bridge.

The Lagos state arraigned the truck driver, Ketu Asikpata, on Thursday, before Justice Oyindamola Ogala on a nine-count charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The counsel to the state, Ola Azeez, told the court that the defendant, Asikpata, allegedly committed the offence on January 29, 2023, on the Ojuelegba bridge, inward the Fadeyi area of Lagos state.

The prosecution told the court that on the day of the incident, the defendant drove a Mack Truck with Reg. No. KJA 380 XD, which was carrying a container, fell on a Suzuki minibus.

Azeez told the court that the truck driver drove with gross negligence and reckless disregard for other road users which led to the killing of nine people riding in a Suzuki minibus with Reg. No. KTU 921 YD.

According to the prosecutor, the container falling on the minibus caused the death of nine people; Felix Ifeanyi; Blessing Okwuma; Basirat King; Emeka Okoli; Ifeyinwa Okoli; Chidiebube Okoli; Ifechukwu Okoli, Abdulrahman Wahab and Kamorudeen Garara.

He told the court that the defendant contravened Section 224 of the Criminal Law, Cap. C. 17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution prayed to the court for a trial date given the defendant’s plea.

Ogala adjourned the matter till February 12 for trial.